ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Inside the Post 4 Runnin' Rebels sizzling offense of late

By By Greg Woods
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EMcB_0g8CCFTB00

Brody Burch barely crossed home plate when teammates adorned him with the sport coat. The entire Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels team poured out of the dugout, surrounding home plate for Burch’s return to the spot where he had just hammered a three-run, game-winning home run. Then they slipped the jacket on him.

The thing is a spectacle: Navy blue with stickers dotting it like a dalmatian, ranging from logos of Pocatello, Star Wars, fruits, you name it.

Burch had a more concise description: “We call it our pimp coat,” he said with a grin.

The pimp coat, he explained, goes to players who deliver timely hits — which can include home runs, RBI hits, whatever. Think Miami’s turnover chain, only for baseball, and you could wear it to a wedding. Nobody got married Saturday evening when the Runnin Rebels produced 12-2 and 12-1 wins over the Jackson Giants, but judging by the celebration at home plate, you could have gotten confused.

“I think it definitely keeps the energy up and keeps us going,” Burch said. “So it’s been fun.”

For the Runnin’ Rebels, who move to 7-1 on the year with the pair of victories, it’s been fun because they’ve had plenty of opportunities to wear the coat. They scored 24 runs in Saturday’s two games alone. That’s four straight games they’ve posted double-digit runs. They’re on a tear, winning seven in a row, dispatching opponents in short order.

The list of culprits reads like a long grocery receipt: Pocatello rising junior Martin Serrano has homered in each of the last three games, including Saturday’s nightcap. Jayce Vaughan crushed a bases-clearing double in Game 2’s fifth inning. Aaron Kearns drove in a run in Game 1.

In other words: These guys are hot.

“We put the ball in play tonight. We made them make a few mistakes early on,” Rebels coach Nick Sorrell said. “But then we started to find barrels a little later on in the game. I don’t think I’ve ever seen two walk-off, 10-run games. It’s a good way to end it.”

The other home run Sorrell referenced came off the bat of Serrano, who can’t seem to make outs. He homered in Thursday’s second game, a three-run blast. He did the same on Saturday, going deep to end the first game early.

So he also got to wear the jacket. Only he wasn’t sure right away. On a 1-2 count, he recognized a fastball, so he turned on it a tad early — almost too early. He saw it headed toward the right-field foul pole.

“At first I kinda hesitated and looked back at the umpire,” Serrano said, “but they signaled it was a home run. So it was a deja vu in the second game. Exact same thing.”

The only question, it turns out, was that. He wasn’t too worried about the distance. “I smashed it. I hit it about as hard as I can,” Serrano added. “So I knew it had the distance. I just didn’t know if it was gonna be fair or foul.”

Count that among the Rebels’ good problems. They don’t have many real ones, at least not on offense recently. In Saturday’s Game 1, Gunner Wilhlem, Mack Evans, Kearns, Serrano, Trem Tolman and Vaughan all logged RBIs. In Game 2, Kearns and Serrano each recorded two hits.

It’s added up to a storm that doesn’t appear to be slowing down. In particular, Sorrell likes Vaughan’s development. In the past, he says, Vaughan tended to lean too much on his back foot, which resulted in too many pop-outs. Now he’s stressing balance. That’s helping Vaughan deliver sharp line drives, like the one he laced on Saturday.

“So he’s having a consistent swing all the way through,” Sorrell said. “He found a gap, and those guys on base had some wheels, and we got them around. It worked out.”

Things are trending that way for the team as a whole. Good luck finding a hole in their offense lately.

Still, it prompts what feels like a fair question: Can they keep this up?

“Honestly, with the lineup we have, in my mind, yes,” Sorrell said.

“Yeah, ideally we wanna go out and jump on people like that every game,” Burch said.

“I think we can do it,” Serrano said.

On that front, only time will tell. For a clue, look for the blue sportcoat.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Annual Spinderella bike ride returns to Pocatello on Saturday

POCATELLO — Spinderella, Idaho’s annual premier ladies-only bicycle ride, will take place Saturday in Pocatello. The fun starts Friday night with packet pick-up at Lower Ross Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Online registration has closed, but you can register on-site on Friday. Riders will roll out Saturday morning at different times depending on distance, so pay close attention to the start time that is listed with your distance. ...
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Municipal Band to perform June 26

POCATELLO — Yes, it’s that time of year again. The Pocatello Municipal Band will be performing on June 26 at Ross Park in the Guy Gates band shell in Pocatello at 7 p.m. The band is excited to be together again and perform for their favorite people — you. For an added bonus, the Snake River New Horizons band, under the direction of Casey Emerson, will also be performing at 6 p.m. prior to the Pocatello Municipal band.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Full slate of concerts coming to Pocatello this summer

POCATELLO — The Country Concert Series and Summer Concert Series are presenting a full slate of concerts this summer at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello. A few concerts have already passed, but many more are still on the way. Tickets to the Summer Concert Series can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com. Tickets for country concerts can be purchased on countryconcertseries.com. Here is the full slate of events: ...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Star, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
eastidahonews.com

Missing Utah boy believed to be in Pocatello area

POCATELLO — A boy missing from his foster care home in Ogden, Utah is believed to be with his biological mother, who has ties to the Pocatello area. Omar Antone Lizarraga, 10, is believed to be with Gelacitte Olivia Lizarraga, according to a Facebook post from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

James Durrett of Pocatello awarded degree from University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — James Durrett of Pocatello has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Arts. UA awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8. With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, UA is a place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Lava Hot Springs thrives as wellness tourism recovers

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — Wellness tourism and mineral and thermal springs took a bath during the COVID-19 pandemic, but both sectors are predicted to rebound dramatically over the next five years. Lava Hot Springs in Idaho is already seeing a robust turnaround. Prior to the pandemic, wellness tourism expenditures...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Cowboy injured by bull at Idaho State Finals Rodeo in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A teenage cowboy was injured during the Idaho State Finals Rodeo at the Pocatello fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m. the boy was riding a bull when the animal bucked him off and then stomped and head-butted him. The boy was conscious and breathing when treated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics at the scene. He was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. His name and an update on his condition have not been released. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logos#Post 4 Runnin#Navy#Rbi#The Runnin Rebels#The Jackson Giants#Pocatell
eastidahonews.com

Family devastated after Idaho Falls man dies following hit-and-run on Washington freeway

IDAHO FALLS — A local family is devastated after their loved one was hit and killed by a car while changing a tire in Vancouver, Washington. Jerry Bolland, 42, was on the side of Interstate 205 around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 when the driver of an oncoming vehicle struck him and continued driving. Bolland was taken to the hospital, where he died. The driver of the other vehicle has not been found and there are no strong leads in the case, according to Lori Bolland Embree.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bison ranch offers wagon rides to educate public about bovines

MCCAMMON — A popular bison ranch is coming up on its fifth year anniversary since its owners migrated from Utah to McCammon to open the range after being asked a pointed question by their son: If you could do anything, no matter the costs, what would you do? For dentist Rob Perkins, the answer needed no thought. He would become a bison rancher. ...
MCCAMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

'VERY BLESSED': Cancer survivor Danny Paz wins national award during Mountain Brewers' Beer Fest

POCATELLO — Twelve years after he brewed his first batch of beer at Portneuf Valley Brewing, Danny Paz, now the master brewer at the brew pub, took home his first national gold award. During the 2022 Mountain Brewers’ Beer Fest in Idaho Falls on June 4, Paz received the gold award from the North American Brewers Association for his session beer, Trigo Oro. “So, Trigo is the Spanish word for...
Idaho State Journal

New Bengal Pharmacy manager announced

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is excited to announce the new Bengal Pharmacy manager is Rikki Trussel, a 2012 ISU alumnus from the pharmacy program. “I just think there are so many opportunities with Bengal Pharmacy,” said Trussel. “I worked at the pharmacy when I was an intern, but the telepharmacy part wasn’t around when I was here. That’s been exciting to do.”
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls student wins national award for invention

Jasmine Lima, a ninth-grader at American Heritage Charter School, took home a national award for her invention earlier this month. Lima was one of about 70 award-winning students from across the United States who were honored at the Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention in Dearborn, Mich. The U.S. Nationals award ceremony, held June 3 at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, marked the event’s first in-person award ceremony since the...
Idaho State Journal

Third annual Poky Paddle slated for Friday

POCATELLO — The third annual Poky Paddle will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Centennial Park in Pocatello. The event will feature a community river float, live music, food trucks, local vendors and a giant slip n’ slide. The Poky Paddle is a way...
Idaho State Journal

Annual Pebble Creek Wildflower and Music Festival set for Saturday

INKOM — The annual Pebble Creek Wildflower and Music Festival will take place on Saturday at the ski area near Inkom, featuring live music, food and beverages, lift rides, vendors and, of course, wildflowers. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. and the music starts at 3 p.m. This year’s band lineup features Holus Bolus One Man Band, Aaron Ball and Kyd J. Concert tickets are available in advance in Pocatello at...
INKOM, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho business Camels R Fun offers the public an up-close interaction with friendly creatures

On June 6, Naomi Wilde perched atop Clyde, gripping his coarse hair as the camel rested on the grass, enjoying the warm sun at Grace Assisted Living in Pocatello. Wilde had requested to ride a camel for her 107th birthday, a request that started out as a light-hearted joke but became possible thanks to Camels R Fun. The business, located just 60 miles north in Ucon, offers the public a chance to rent a camel for parties, parades, celebrations and more and even gives curious...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho officials close popular recreation area due to trash

BOISE, Idaho — A popular state-owned recreation area in southeastern Idaho will close to camping and utility terrain vehicles due to visitors leaving behind trash and human waste, state officials said Tuesday. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) officials also said UTV drivers have been going off trails and damaging...
Idaho State Journal

American Falls Music in the Park offers food, music, family fun every Thursday this summer

AMERICAN FALLS — Music in the Park is back — a time when individuals can lounge on lawn chairs and picnic blankets, peruse vendors selling homemade goods and snacks, and enjoy music at the American Falls City Park every Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. The weekly event, which runs up until the third Thursday in August, has collected a list of bands both new and returning from past years, with last week’s performer featuring country singer and songwriter Cale Moon. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Frost advisory issued in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — A frost advisory has been issued throughout a large section of eastern Idaho for Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service is warning that temperatures may drop below freezing between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Weather officials warn the temperatures will be cold enough to form frost and “kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy