Inside the Post 4 Runnin' Rebels sizzling offense of late

Brody Burch barely crossed home plate when teammates adorned him with the sport coat. The entire Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels team poured out of the dugout, surrounding home plate for Burch’s return to the spot where he had just hammered a three-run, game-winning home run. Then they slipped the jacket on him.

The thing is a spectacle: Navy blue with stickers dotting it like a dalmatian, ranging from logos of Pocatello, Star Wars, fruits, you name it.

Burch had a more concise description: “We call it our pimp coat,” he said with a grin.

The pimp coat, he explained, goes to players who deliver timely hits — which can include home runs, RBI hits, whatever. Think Miami’s turnover chain, only for baseball, and you could wear it to a wedding. Nobody got married Saturday evening when the Runnin Rebels produced 12-2 and 12-1 wins over the Jackson Giants, but judging by the celebration at home plate, you could have gotten confused.

“I think it definitely keeps the energy up and keeps us going,” Burch said. “So it’s been fun.”

For the Runnin’ Rebels, who move to 7-1 on the year with the pair of victories, it’s been fun because they’ve had plenty of opportunities to wear the coat. They scored 24 runs in Saturday’s two games alone. That’s four straight games they’ve posted double-digit runs. They’re on a tear, winning seven in a row, dispatching opponents in short order.

The list of culprits reads like a long grocery receipt: Pocatello rising junior Martin Serrano has homered in each of the last three games, including Saturday’s nightcap. Jayce Vaughan crushed a bases-clearing double in Game 2’s fifth inning. Aaron Kearns drove in a run in Game 1.

In other words: These guys are hot.

“We put the ball in play tonight. We made them make a few mistakes early on,” Rebels coach Nick Sorrell said. “But then we started to find barrels a little later on in the game. I don’t think I’ve ever seen two walk-off, 10-run games. It’s a good way to end it.”

The other home run Sorrell referenced came off the bat of Serrano, who can’t seem to make outs. He homered in Thursday’s second game, a three-run blast. He did the same on Saturday, going deep to end the first game early.

So he also got to wear the jacket. Only he wasn’t sure right away. On a 1-2 count, he recognized a fastball, so he turned on it a tad early — almost too early. He saw it headed toward the right-field foul pole.

“At first I kinda hesitated and looked back at the umpire,” Serrano said, “but they signaled it was a home run. So it was a deja vu in the second game. Exact same thing.”

The only question, it turns out, was that. He wasn’t too worried about the distance. “I smashed it. I hit it about as hard as I can,” Serrano added. “So I knew it had the distance. I just didn’t know if it was gonna be fair or foul.”

Count that among the Rebels’ good problems. They don’t have many real ones, at least not on offense recently. In Saturday’s Game 1, Gunner Wilhlem, Mack Evans, Kearns, Serrano, Trem Tolman and Vaughan all logged RBIs. In Game 2, Kearns and Serrano each recorded two hits.

It’s added up to a storm that doesn’t appear to be slowing down. In particular, Sorrell likes Vaughan’s development. In the past, he says, Vaughan tended to lean too much on his back foot, which resulted in too many pop-outs. Now he’s stressing balance. That’s helping Vaughan deliver sharp line drives, like the one he laced on Saturday.

“So he’s having a consistent swing all the way through,” Sorrell said. “He found a gap, and those guys on base had some wheels, and we got them around. It worked out.”

Things are trending that way for the team as a whole. Good luck finding a hole in their offense lately.

Still, it prompts what feels like a fair question: Can they keep this up?

“Honestly, with the lineup we have, in my mind, yes,” Sorrell said.

“Yeah, ideally we wanna go out and jump on people like that every game,” Burch said.

“I think we can do it,” Serrano said.

On that front, only time will tell. For a clue, look for the blue sportcoat.