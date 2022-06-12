ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up and Out: Take a free horse and trolley ride, visit the Snake Alley Art Fair, play bingo

Today

Burlington Municipal Band free concert is 7:30 p.m. at the Crapo Park bandshell. Janel Horn will conduct. Rain site is James Madison Educational Center Auditorium, 2132 Madison Ave.

Old Fort Players, 725 Avenue G, Youth Summer Theater Program auditions are 1-3 p.m. at the OFP theater. Ages 10-14 will perform "The Wizard of Oz," while ages 15-18 will present "The Rehearsal," all on July 29, 30, and 31. To learn more, visit oldfortplayers.com.

Russ Fry will present a program, "Does the University of Iowa Have Black Hawk’s Remains?" at 10:30 a.m. at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 625 N. Sixth St.

The annual family reunion for the descendants of John and Bertha (Christner) Hill will be at the Mount Pleasant Moose Lodge. Lunch will begin at noon. Bring a covered dish and table service. Drinks and coffee will be provided.

Monday

Bingo is 6:30 p.m. at the VFW in Mount Pleasant.

Tuesday

Flag Day Ceremony is 6 p.m. at the Rand Park Pavilion, 1401 Stripe St., Keokuk. To learn more, visit randparkpavilion.com

TOPS IA 1234 meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at First Church of the Nazarene, 1015 S. Roosevelt Ave. To learn more, call Ginger at (319) 753-2243.

UAW Local 1237 retirees from Champion Spark Plug will not have its 10 a.m. meeting at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2727 Mount Pleasant Street.

Wednesday

Burlington Lunchtime Chamber Music Series will round out its sixth season with Burlington Area Saxophone Quartet at 12:15 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 421 Washington St.

Moose Lodge 579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., Golden Oldies will meet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join the fun.

Mount Pleasant Farmer’s Market is 4-6 p.m. at McMillan Park under Wright Pavilion

Thursday

Jefferson Street Farmers Market is 4:30-7 p.m. in downtown Burlington. Free horse and trolley rides will pick up passengers at Fifth and Jefferson streets from 5-7 p.m.

Moose Lodge 579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will have Bingo, early bird at 6:30 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m. Yolanda’s food will be available with carry out too.

Mount Pleasant Community Band plays at 7 p.m. in Central Park June 16, 23, 30, and July 7. Local P.E.O. groups will sell pies.

Steamboat Senior Center, 501 Jefferson St., will host band music from 1-3 p.m. Dance or just listen. Donation is $2.

Friday

Adult Swim is 7-9 p.m. at Huck's Harbor, FunCity Resort. Participants must be age 21 and older. Tiki Bar will have drink specials. Waterslides will not be operating. Admission is $10.

Jefferson Street Cruise Night is 5:30-9 p.m. Classic cars and hot rods of all ages cruise the Jefferson Street "strip" in a blast from the past. Shop, dine, reminisce and check out the rolling stock.

Moose Lodge 579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will serve Grilled ham steak, baked potato, veggies, scalloped pineapple, roll, from 5-7 p.m. Bridge City will play from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Nauvoo, Illinois, Citywide Garage Sale is planned for June 17 and 18.

Saturday

Donnellson Citywide Yard Sales are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Heartland Harley Davidson, 117 S. Roosevelt Ave., Cruise Night will have a Steak Cook-off. Steak Cook-off is 4-6 p.m. Cruise Night is 5-7 p.m. Best cruiser and winner of steak cook-off will be announced at 6:30 p.m. There will be local vendors. Check the event on Facebook.

Heritage Trust Preservation Station, 213 Valley St., is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, selling unique vintage decor items and historic building materials.

Juneteenth picnic and celebration is 1-6 p.m. at Gladys and DeEdwin White Memorial Park, 300 Angular St.

Keokuk Juneteenth Celebration is 5 p.m. at Rand Park, 1401 Stripe St. Spencer Camp, saxophonist, will play at 5 p.m. Kent Burnside Blues Band will play at 7 p.m.

Keokuk Racers’ Reunion is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3971 Main St., Keokuk, Napa Auto Parts Store area. The event is Mid-America’s Stock Car Capital Tribute to Ramo Stott, Don White, Jerry Saar and others. To learn more, visit facebook.com/keokukracersreunion.

Moose Lodge 579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will have Special Bingo, early bird at 6:30 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m. Yolanda’s food will be available with carry out too.

Mount Pleasant Farmer’s Market is 8:30-11 a.m. at McMillan Park under Wright Pavilion.

PAW no-kill pet shelter Pop Can Drive is the third Saturday of every month in the old JC Penney parking lot at Westland Mall, West Burlington. Refundable bottles, cans and glass can be dropped off from 8 a.m.-Noon.

Sunny's Legacy, helping sick, stray and feral cats and kittens, is accepting redeemable cans and plastic bottles from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in the old Burlington ShopKo parking lot.

Through Joshua's Eyes Car Show, Vendor Blender and BBQ Cook Off is at Des Moines County Fairgrounds. Car Show starts at 9 a.m. with awards at 1 p.m. Vendors will sell items, food and drinks, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Southeast Iowa BBQ Tour will start taste testing at noon for $5 per person. All proceeds will go for TJE to host events for families with special needs children

Tri State Chess Club meets from 9 a.m.-noon at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., on the first and third Saturdays of each month. All players are welcome.

Ultimate Frisbee Family Play Day is 10 a.m. to noon June 18 and 25 at Burlington Area YMCA, 2410 Mount Pleasant St., for families and individuals age 8 and older. To learn more, visit burlingtony.org.

Sunday

175th anniversary of Federalist-style The Hancock House or Bentonsport Village B&B, 21864 Walnut St., will be celebrated from 2-4 p.m. Visitors may enter through the front door, view the entire first floor. Refreshments will be served on the back deck

Burlington Municipal Band free concert is 7:30 p.m. at the Crapo Park bandshell.

First United Church of Christ, 611 Columbia St., annual Snake Alley Luncheon is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dine in or carry out.

Snake Alley Art Fair is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Snake Alley and the Heritage Hill Historic District, with arts, crafts, live music and food.

