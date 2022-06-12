Around Burlington: Sharpshooters provided early entertainment

Jerry Tomkins had every reason to be proud as he pointed to the handbill posted to the side of the Burlington livery stable.

“John Smith at Distillery Point will offer a shooting for beef,” the poster declared. “Ten cents a shot at a distance of 100 yards. Free for all guns under four-foot barrel and free for all — except Jerry Tomkins.”

Tomkins had been “barred” from the shoot. His prowess with a firearm had become so renowned that he was no longer welcomed at the numerous local marksman contests that were a feature of every holiday in pioneer Burlington.

Being barred was a great source of personal pride and gave the disallowed party extensive bragging rights.

And frontier Iowans loved to brag about guns and their own shooting ability. In those rough-and-tumble days, a good gun provided not only protection and food, but was often a source of entertainment.

In the 1850s, virtually every household had at least one gun and the most popular weapon was the rifle.

Side arms were still 10 years away from becoming an effective weapon and pistols were suspected of being somewhat harmless.

If the choice was for a handgun, then the dueling pistols brought to Iowa by Kentuckians and Virginians commanded the most respect.

These were, however, primarily for show, except when borrowed by an adventuresome son for squirrel hunting.

The gun of choice remained the rifle — a weapon that then was largely handmade. Each town had a man who was considered the best in the county to make a good rifle and everybody seemed to have his favorite style.

Back then, a person was measured for a gun in the same manner as he would be for a suit of clothes.

The frontier rifle was made in a length, size, and weight to match the strength and height of its owner.

One person would want a rifle with a 3-and-a-half-foot barrel to shoot a ball “forty to a pound” and to have so many revolutions to the barrel. Another customer would order a gun with entirely different characteristics.

Bullets were sized by the pound and when an owner showed off his favorite gun, the first question asked would be, “How much does it run to the pound” or “What does she run?”

In Burlington, many of the best shooters were members of the German community. They were organized into “target societies” that would compete against the trappers and hunters of the community.

During the 1850s there was virtually a never-ending stream of shooting matches and the better marksmen toured these contests much the same as today’s pool sharks.

A “shoot for beef” required someone to kill a fat animal and to offer quarters of the dressed beef at 10 cents a shot at a given distance.

The target was usually a shooting board that each contestant carried and decorated in the manner he thought fitting.

When the contest rules demanded 10 shots, each bullet hole would be measured from the center of the target and the total distance became the contestant’s “string."

The person with the shortest string was the winner. The better shots often decorated their homes with the target boards exhibiting a particularly good set of strings.

After the Civil War, marksmen contests in Burlington became more organized and “store-bought” rifles dominated.

The Burlington Sportsmen Club was organized followed by the Burlington Sharpshooter’s Society that was known for their shoots at the Cascade Landing.

By 1888 the Burlington Rifle Club took over the Cascade event and in that first year, Sharps and Winchesters were used over a 200-yard range.

A bullseye on the paper target was awarded with a turkey and it was recorded that year that Charley Wyman got 27 birds and refused to sell a single one.