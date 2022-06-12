ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hawk Eye

Around Burlington: Sharpshooters provided early entertainment

By Bob Hansen
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQi49_0g8CCA3Y00

Jerry Tomkins had every reason to be proud as he pointed to the handbill posted to the side of the Burlington livery stable.

“John Smith at Distillery Point will offer a shooting for beef,” the poster declared. “Ten cents a shot at a distance of 100 yards. Free for all guns under four-foot barrel and free for all — except Jerry Tomkins.”

Tomkins had been “barred” from the shoot. His prowess with a firearm had become so renowned that he was no longer welcomed at the numerous local marksman contests that were a feature of every holiday in pioneer Burlington.

Being barred was a great source of personal pride and gave the disallowed party extensive bragging rights.

And frontier Iowans loved to brag about guns and their own shooting ability. In those rough-and-tumble days, a good gun provided not only protection and food, but was often a source of entertainment.

In the 1850s, virtually every household had at least one gun and the most popular weapon was the rifle.

Side arms were still 10 years away from becoming an effective weapon and pistols were suspected of being somewhat harmless.

If the choice was for a handgun, then the dueling pistols brought to Iowa by Kentuckians and Virginians commanded the most respect.

These were, however, primarily for show, except when borrowed by an adventuresome son for squirrel hunting.

The gun of choice remained the rifle — a weapon that then was largely handmade. Each town had a man who was considered the best in the county to make a good rifle and everybody seemed to have his favorite style.

Back then, a person was measured for a gun in the same manner as he would be for a suit of clothes.

The frontier rifle was made in a length, size, and weight to match the strength and height of its owner.

One person would want a rifle with a 3-and-a-half-foot barrel to shoot a ball “forty to a pound” and to have so many revolutions to the barrel. Another customer would order a gun with entirely different characteristics.

Bullets were sized by the pound and when an owner showed off his favorite gun, the first question asked would be, “How much does it run to the pound” or “What does she run?”

In Burlington, many of the best shooters were members of the German community. They were organized into “target societies” that would compete against the trappers and hunters of the community.

During the 1850s there was virtually a never-ending stream of shooting matches and the better marksmen toured these contests much the same as today’s pool sharks.

A “shoot for beef” required someone to kill a fat animal and to offer quarters of the dressed beef at 10 cents a shot at a given distance.

The target was usually a shooting board that each contestant carried and decorated in the manner he thought fitting.

When the contest rules demanded 10 shots, each bullet hole would be measured from the center of the target and the total distance became the contestant’s “string."

The person with the shortest string was the winner. The better shots often decorated their homes with the target boards exhibiting a particularly good set of strings.

After the Civil War, marksmen contests in Burlington became more organized and “store-bought” rifles dominated.

The Burlington Sportsmen Club was organized followed by the Burlington Sharpshooter’s Society that was known for their shoots at the Cascade Landing.

By 1888 the Burlington Rifle Club took over the Cascade event and in that first year, Sharps and Winchesters were used over a 200-yard range.

A bullseye on the paper target was awarded with a turkey and it was recorded that year that Charley Wyman got 27 birds and refused to sell a single one.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Burlington man arrested after morning garage fire

A Burlington man is under arrest after an early morning garage fire. Mark Antonio Carter, age 44, is charged with Arson in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. He was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Facility and held on bond pending an initial court appearance. At approximately 12:08 a.m. on June 14, […]
BURLINGTON, IA
qctoday.com

Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa, named Miss Iowa 2022

Miss Iowa 2022 is Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa. Hodson was crowned Saturday night to culminate two days of competition at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Hodson, Miss Metro, 24, is the daughter of Emily Hodson and the late Dave Hodson. She will represent Iowa in the Miss America Pageant in...
BERWICK, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Friday, June 10, 2022

06/09/22 – 8:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H. 06/09/22 – 2:39 p.m. – Fort Madison police cited Nicholas Lee Mehaffy, 31, of Burlington, at the intersection of 330th Avenue and Business Hwy. 61, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burlington#Distillery Point#Iowans#Kentuckians#Virginians
Radio Iowa

Ambulances from eastern Iowa headed to Ukraine

Two aging ambulances from the eastern Iowa town of Muscatine will soon be helping carry the wounded in a war zone overseas. Three Muscatine firefighters drove the ambulances to Chicago last week for shipment to Ukraine. Muscatine city spokesman Kevin Jenison says Battalion Fire Chief Gary Ronzheimer was looking for a way to help the people of Ukraine.
MUSCATINE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nurse involved in prison vaccine overdose is fired and fined $500

One of the nurses fired by the state for mistakenly giving prison inmates six times the normal dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been fined $500 by the Iowa Board of Nursing. Amanda Dodson of West Point, who began working for the Iowa Department of Corrections in 2003, was fired in May 2021 after she […] The post Iowa nurse involved in prison vaccine overdose is fired and fined $500 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

West Point concerned with pipeline location

WEST POINT – The location of the proposed Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline has created some concern for the West Point City Council. Randy Welding, the new City Administrator, told the council Monday night that the pipeline is being proposed to run north and west of the city limits. Ryan...
WEST POINT, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man charged with felony, vehicle recovered

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge after an investigation into a stolen vehicle. In the early morning hours of June 9th, Henry County sheriff's deputies were called to the 1600 Grid of 265th Street near Oakland Mills, Iowa. It was found that...
Pen City Current

Pen City Current-Lee listings for Sunday, June 12, 2022

Sunday Brunch at Green Acres Golf Club – Now serving Sunday brunch 10am-2pm every week. Adults $8.99, Children $6.99. Ask about Senior & Veteran Discounts. 925 Fruit Street, Donnellson. 319.835.5011. Like them on Facebook for information about upcoming events & more. Youth Fishing Clinic – The Lee County Conservation...
KBUR

SE Iowa man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Henry County man for the theft of a vehicle. According to a news release, on Thursday, June 9th, at about 1:17 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1600 grid of 265th street near Oakland Mills, IA.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Wapello man charged with stalking Iowa City woman

A Wapello man faces a number of charges after allegedly casing a woman’s residence, attempting to break in, and threatening to kill her. Police say the incident occurred around 10:30 Sunday night. 22-year-old Hector Villagrana reportedly attempted to break into the woman’s Taft Avenue residence using a lock-picking tool. The woman had received text messages from Villagrana beforehand indicating that he planned to break in and assault her and anyone else who was with her.
WAPELLO, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Names released in Abingdon fatalities

On Friday, June 10 at 8:09 a.m., a 911 call was made to the Abingdon Police Department regarding two unresponsive subjects at 206 N. Snapp Street in Abingdon, IL. Upon arrival, Chief Rick Pecsi discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The Knox County Coroner, along with the Knox County Major Crimes Unit and the […]
ABINGDON, IL
khqa.com

Sheriff: 5 arrested in Adams County burglaries

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Five people have been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries over the course of three months that happened in Adams County. During the period of April-June 2022, the Adams County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of burglaries to storage units and homes.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after stealing a motorbike

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 9th, was dispatched to the One-Stop Smoke Shop on East Main Street in reference to a theft. Officers arrived and met with the male victim who said he went into the store to make a purchase, and someone stole his motorbike parked out front. The victim admitted the bike wasn’t locked up. Officers viewed security video of the incident which showed a blonde-haired male subject taking the bike and departing the area on it. Shortly after, another officer had located the male subject still riding the motorbike on Grand Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The male was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Allen Smith of Galesburg. Smith admitted at one point while in a squad car that he was planning on selling the motorbike for money. The total cost of a Mongoose bike with a gas-motor attachment is around $320. Smith was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft / Possession of Stolen Property.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island County inmate dies in jail

A Rock Island County Jail inmate was found dead in his cell on Monday, June 13. At approximately 7 p.m. Monday, correctional officers at the county jail found Eric C. Petersen, 46, unresponsive in his cell, according to a Tuesday release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. Medical emergency procedures were given by correctional staff and members of the Rock Island Fire Department.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Troopers: 2 found dead in Abingdon home

ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an Abingdon home. Around 8 a.m. Friday, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a home in the 200 block of North Snapp Street.
ABINGDON, IL
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy