ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ekron, KY

Bonnie Sue Whitaker

wxbc1043.com
 3 days ago

Bonnie Sue Whitaker, 70 of Ekron, died Friday (06/10) at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. She is...

www.wxbc1043.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxbc1043.com

Deborah Lynn “Debbie” Wilkins

Deborah Lynn “Debbie” Wilkins, age 61, of Guston, died Tuesday(06/14) at U of L Health Jewish in Louisville. She is survived by her husband, Robert Ricky Wilkins; her daughter, Emily Lee; a brother, Michael Kastelhun; four step children, Chad Michael Wilkins, Jennifer Michelle Medley, Robert Travis Wilkins, and Jeremy Christopher Wilkins; and 10 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM Saturday(06/18), at the Hager Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday(06/18).
GUSTON, KY
wxbc1043.com

Michael Stewart Price

Michael Stewart Price, age 65, of Radcliff, died Monday(06/13) at Signature of North Hardin, in Radcliff. He is survived by his daughter, Deidra LeeAnn Price of Louisville; three brothers, Dwight of Ekron, Billy and Jeff Price, both of Brandenburg; and a sister, Donna Skaggs, Elizabethtown. Visitation will be Thursday(06/16) at 1:00pm, followed by funeral services at 6:00 that evening at the Hager Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.
RADCLIFF, KY
wxbc1043.com

Louisville Gas Station Guard Charged With Murder

LOUISVILLE (AP) — Arrest records say a Louisville gas station security guard who shot a man during a confrontation over a beer has been charged with murder. An arrest report states that 31-year-old Tavon Parrish was working security at a Thornton’s in downtown Louisville when the shooting happened Sunday night. Parrish told police that he confronted the man about allegedly stealing a beer and they argued. The report says Parrish told police he shot the man because he believed the man wanted to fight him.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wxbc1043.com

Escaped Daviess Inmate Re-Captured

OWENSBORO (06/13/22) – Authorities say a Daviess County Detention Center who fled from custody while seeking medical treatment has been re-captured. 21-year-old Mary Lou Eggleston was arrested by Owensboro Police Monday night after they received a call of a suspicious person along New Hartford Road. Eggleston had fled from the Owensboro Health Regional facility Thursday after being transported there for treatment. Eggleston was charged with Escape, 2nd Degree, & Theft of Identity. A man with Eggleston, 23-year-old Jayvon Fountain, was arrested on related and unrelated charges to the escape.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irvington, KY
City
Ekron, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
wxbc1043.com

Taylor Shooting Lawsuit Plantiffs Seeking Change Of Venue From Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A lawsuit filed against the city of Louisville by the neighbors of Breonna Taylor who had police bullets fly into their apartment has an interesting twist. The neighbors are asking a judge to move their lawsuit out of Louisville because “fatigue” over the Taylor case could sway a jury in favor of the police. The motion from Cody Etherton and Chelsey Napper says Taylor’s “ghost haunts any legal proceeding in Louisville.” They argue the acquittal in March of former officer Brett Hankison showed the bias against Etherton and Napper’s case. The two had testified against Hankison.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wxbc1043.com

Lincoln Birthplace In Hodgenville To Observe Juneteenth With Presentations

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park is observing Juneteenth with two free presentations. The National Park Service said in a statement that Ranger Layton Carr will lead a discussion at 11 a.m. Saturday about Abraham Lincoln’s legacy in pushing for emancipation and how that led to the formation of Juneteenth. The statement says there will also be a Kentucky Humanities Council Chautauqua performance in the afternoon. Virgil Covington Jr. will portray William Wells Brown in a living history presentation. Brown was born into slavery in central Kentucky but escaped in 1834 and is considered to be the first published Black novelist and playwright.
HODGENVILLE, KY
wxbc1043.com

Breckinridge County Fair Opens To Public On Wednesday

HARDINSBURG (06/15/22) – The 2022 edition of the Breckinridge County has its public opening today. 8:00 AM –Youth Market Swine Show and Youth Market Lamb Show. 5:00 PM – Arena Cross practice, followed by heats. 6:00 PM – Sibling Showdown in pavilion. 6:30 PM –Youth Premium...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Breckinridge County Fair Court Crowned

The 2022 Breckinridge County Fair events kicked off with the crowning of the fair court Sunday (6/12) afternoon at Hardinsburg Elementary School. 2nd Runner-up: Elliana Smiley & Hadley Barr (Tie) 0-4 Month Boys: Reid Huffines. 5-8 Month Girls: Elle Tucker – Grand Champion Girl. 1st Runner-up: Oakleigh Williams. 2nd...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxbc1043.com

104.3, the River At The Breckinridge County Fair

-0- Here is the schedule for the 2022 Breckinridge County Fair…. Wednesday, June 15 ($10 gate entrance fee) 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM – Family Living and 4H Exhibits Check in. 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM – Market Steer, Market Heifer, Lamb, Swine, and Goat weigh-in and Breeding Heifer Check-In.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Hardinsburg City Council

6/13/2022—The Hardinsburg City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance adopting the budget for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2022 at their regular meeting Monday evening. The estimated revenues are $8,022,926. In a related matter, the Council adopted the first reading of an ordinance amending the budget for the current Fiscal Year. The amended budget totals $7,301,426. The Council will have the second reading of both ordinances June 20.
HARDINSBURG, KY
wxbc1043.com

Irvington City Council-Special Called Meeting

6/14/2022—The Irvington City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance adopting the budget for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2022 at a Special Called Meeting Monday evening. The General Fund budget is $761,474, and the Water/Sewer budget is $1,424,720. The vote was 3-2, with Councilmen Ricky Lucas and Stephen Haynes voting “no”. Councilwoman Pat Logsdon did not attend the meeting.
IRVINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy