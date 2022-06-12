Bonnie Sue Whitaker

Michael Stewart Price, age 65, of Radcliff, died Monday(06/13) at Signature of North Hardin, in Radcliff. He is survived by his daughter, Deidra LeeAnn Price of Louisville; three brothers, Dwight of Ekron, Billy and Jeff Price, both of Brandenburg; and a sister, Donna Skaggs, Elizabethtown. Visitation will be Thursday(06/16) at 1:00pm, followed by funeral services at 6:00 that evening at the Hager Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.
