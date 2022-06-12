Boys lacrosse: Canandaigua falls in Class B final to Garden City

Coach Deven York doesn’t like to say his team exceeded expectations this season because really, the Canandaigua boys walked into all 22 games this season expecting to win.

That’s the kind of confidence a coach wants from his team and it’s the type of confidence that got the Braves into Saturday’s Class B state championship game.

But the Braves needed more than confidence against Garden City and to put it simply, it didn’t happen. The Trojans flexed their defensive muscle to match Canandaigua, then found some offense sparked by faceoff ace Jack Cascadden to pull away fro an 8-1 win at Hofstra University.

The loss ends Canandaigua’s season at 16-6, but there is plenty more from this 2022 season that will last a lifetime.

“We wanted to come out and get up early,” said York. “We can’t get down because of the offense we have.”

And while CA didn’t get the early lead it wanted on Saturday, it was close. Garden City led 2-1 at the half and the Braves were one shot off a pipe from tying the score.

Fortunes changed for the Braves early in the second half when Cascadden won a faceoff and headed downfield. CA senior Elliott Morgan tried to body up the 6-foot-2, 220-pound midfielder and the resulting collision did not favor Morgan.

The CA senior left the game with an injury and did not return. Morgan is one of two senior midfielder the Braves have counted on to generate offense and lead the way on extended possessions to protect the ball but now, that part of the CA offense was missing.

The Trojans scored on the play that injured Morgan and from there, it went downhill for CA.

“We just didn’t have enough without him out there,” said York. “We just couldn’t get it going and their defense, it was awesome.”

CA never scored again but York believes it would have been different with Morgan on the field.

“We would have been able to control the ball a little better,” he said.

Staring long odds in the face, York told his team that even without Morgan, the approach was not going to change.

“I said we’re going to stay true to who we are and regardless of the score, we’re going to keep hustling,” he said.

He pointed to a play in the final minutes from senior Jaxon Grant, the other senior CA midfielder. Even though the Braves were in such a deep hole, Grant followed a CA shot to try to cover the end line and dove with a full-body extension on the effort.

“That’s what I’m so proud of,” said York. “We did our best and we never stopped hustling.”

So while the Braves did not win their second state championship, they didn’t surpass their expectations, either.

“We really thought, at the beginning of the season, that we could put together a team that could make a run,” said York. “But when you look back, we were seconds away from being eliminated in the (Section V) quarterfinals, we beat an undefeated No. 1 in the semifinals, then we had to beat Irondequoit. So we know how difficult it was …

“We got really good leadership on the field this season and we got that from our seniors. We achieved so much as a team and the way we had so many young kids buy in the way they did, it was awesome.”

The six-hour drive home Saturday night from Long Island gave York and the Braves plenty of time to think. Not only about Saturday’s game, but about a 2022 season that saw the Braves win their first Section V championship since 2013 and participate in a state tournament that was back for the first time since 2019 after the pandemic took the state tournament away in 2020 and 2021.

“What a ride, what a year,” said York. “These kids put Canandaigua lacrosse back where it should be and they inspired a community.”

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Boys lacrosse: Canandaigua falls in Class B final to Garden City