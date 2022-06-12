Dads in the garden love gifts from Zenith Holland Gardens and Gift Shop!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago
Is the dad in your life sporting a green thumb? Or maybe he’s just starting developing his plant skills?Then make a little trip to Des Moines’ oldest business, the award-winning Zenith Holland Gardens, where you will find all the inspiration you need to honor his special day with a gift he will treasure for years to come.

Let’s start in the greenhouses. There you will find an abundance of indoor and outdoor plants, unusual ones you won’t find in anonymous “big box’ stores. Most of the selections are delivered on a weekly basis, so you will find fresh and healthy plants ready to take root in your future oasis of green.

They carry a strong selection of:

  • Perennials, Ground Covers, Grasses & Vines
  • Specialty Annuals, Geraniums & Hanging Baskets
  • Herbs, Berries, Vegetables Starts & Seeds
  • Shrubs, Small Trees & Conifers
  • G&B Fertilizers, Soils and “Mad Mats”

Mosey on over to the selection of indoor and outdoor pots, with a fantastic offering of frost-resistant Vietnamese clay pots. In addition you will find a huge variety of garden art and statuary, not to mention “the big gift” – premium quality Fiore stone fountains with a real “wow” factor. Fiore stone fountains are found only in the finest retailers and are quite self-contained requiring minimal maintenance. They are a wonderful way to add peace and tranquility to your patio scape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LK1Wk_0g8CAoEu00

Now let’s check out the tool and treatment shed, chock full of high-quality Dutch made DeWit hand tools. Proudly forged for generations, Dewit tools carry a lifetime guarantee and proudly claim to be the “World’s Best Tools” since 1898. You will also find plant foods, natural and organic fertilizers and fresh live ladybugs and lace wings to aid in aphid and other insect control. Gloves, hats and tool aprons round out some of the other gardener essentials available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00M7J3_0g8CAoEu00

Lastly, wander outside for a wonderful assortment of fruit trees (always a DAD favorite) along with perennial vines, and more varieties of rhododendrons than you can shake a branch at. Tomatoes are another featured item, that will bring flavorful joy for your table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7q4t_0g8CAoEu00

Whether you make a quick visit or wander at leisure, you will enjoy your time at Zenith Holland Gardens Nursery. Their knowledgeable, friendly and helpful staff invite you to come share this special season at their special place and remember Dad on Father’s Day on June 19, 2022.

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

Phone: (206) 878-7002

Website: https://www.zenithholland.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at vtheresa@comcast.net.

