How stories about baseball transcend sports

You don't have to be a sports fan to appreciate the magic of this year's Tennessee Volunteers baseball team , a squad filled with big personalities, enormous talent and an unlimited capacity to entertain.

As the team continues its chase for the program's first national title (the Vols play Notre Dame at 1 p.m. today with a bid to the College World Series on the line ), Knox News reporter Mike Wilson continues to deliver exceptional coverage unmatched by any other outlet.

On top of blanketing daily coverage, Mike also has reported and written illuminating pieces that provide you deep insight into the people responsible for this remarkable season.

I've collected some of Mike's best work about the team for you, and I encourage even those of you who don't typically follow sports to find out what all the excitement is about.

Mike understands, like the best sports reporters do, that he's not writing about games, he's writing about people, and these are some interesting people, indeed.

► John Currie went on a Tennessee baseball mission 5 years ago — and landed Coach Tony Vitello .

► Making Mike Honcho: How Jordan Beck became a Tennessee baseball folk hero and NIL success.

► Frank Anderson turned Tennessee baseball into a pitching juggernaut by keeping it simple.

► Second baseman Jorel Ortega was so determined to succeed, he started sleeping at Lindsey Nelson Stadium .

► He almost didn't make his high school baseball team. This year, pitcher Ben Joyce threw the fastest pitch ever recorded in college baseball .

► Vitello draws quiet inspiration from a gift given to him by a woman fighting for her life in Omaha, home to the College World Series.

► To understand Vitello, you must start with his father , Greg Vitello .

► An embarrassment of riches: Tennessee's baseball success is powered by a roster laden with MLB prospects .

Covering the nation's No. 1 baseball team is time-consuming, exhausting and expensive, and sports journalism like Mike's is possible only because of the support of subscribers like you. I'm grateful, and I know Mike is, too.

Please feel free to reach me directly with questions or comments by email at joel.christopher@knoxnews.com or by phone at 865-342-6300.

All my best,

Joel Christopher, editor

P.S. A Community Thrives, an initiative created by the Gannett Foundation, will award $2 million in grants this year to groups looking to improve their communities. Knox News and Gannett, the parent company of our USA TODAY Network, sponsor A Community Thrives.

Since the program’s inception in 2017, more than $17 million has been donated through crowdfunding efforts and disbursed to more than 500 organizations. Nonprofits in East Tennessee have been awarded tens of thousands of dollars.

Last year, we gave $30,000 to organizations in East Tennessee. It could be far more, but nonprofits need to apply to get the money. The process is not complicated.

Organizations that raise money by crowdfunding will be eligible for 16 project grants: three $100,000 grants, seven $50,000 grants and six $25,000 grants.

There are also operating grants for eligible entrants with community operations in Gannett’s markets like East Tennessee, incentive grants for groups that raise the most funds and bonus challenge grants for those that wish to compete.

Organizations can apply at gannettfoundation.org/act through June 30 at 9 p.m. EDT. The fundraising phase of the program will take place from July 18 through Aug. 12, and recipients will be announced Oct. 5.

