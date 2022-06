Anti-hate groups in Seattle and Spokane had been hearing for nearly two months that a Pride event in a northern Idaho city was likely to be targeted by far-right extremists. Police in Coeur d'Alene had heard similar buzz. So they assigned extra officers to be on duty Saturday in and around City Park, the site of the North Idaho Pride Alliance's signature annual event, according to Police Chief Lee White.

