Thunder By The Bay Raises Record Amount For Suncoast Charities For Children

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck had multiple charters fishing some young summer campers, and the fishing was easy. He put them on schools of Spanish mackerel, which are abundant now in 6 to 15 feet of water in the open bay below the Gandy Bridge. Some of the mackerel have ranged up to a whopping 6 pounds. The same area has produced a few nice trout on the incoming tides. Dead bait worked to give the young anglers a thrill catching sharks, one of them a fish of about 125 pounds that was released unharmed. Reds are scattered and running in pairs or threes around mangroves, and some big snook are staged up on submerged sand points, fattening up for the summer spawn. Mangrove snapper are on every piece of structure he checks, from docks and wrecks to the artificial reefs.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO