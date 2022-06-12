ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Thunder By The Bay Raises Record Amount For Suncoast Charities For Children

By Op-Ed
SuncoastPost
SuncoastPost
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 24th Annual Thunder By The Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival held this past February at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, raised a net revenue of $267,000 for Suncoast Charities for Children. This exceeded last year’s net revenue of $225,000. In addition to the traditional three-day Festival, other events included...

www.suncoastpost.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Dream Weaver closing after 32 years on St. Armands Circle

Joan Morgan was more than comfortable outfitting you in her shop's signature "wearable art" for decades. But now she’s decamping from St. Armands Circle in the hope of living a simpler life. Morgan, the proprietor of Dream Weaver, will close down her high-end fashion boutique within the next few...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

After Nearly 12,000 Years, Coyotes Return to Florida—and Sarasota

Coyotes are so established in Florida that they've become naturalized—meaning they're a part of the ecosystem. When mange-stricken coyotes began wandering the streets and yards on Venice island last summer, something close to hysteria took hold. Some residents wanted to put bowls of food out for the animals, whose eyes had become so damaged by the mange, a skin disease caused by parasites, that they could not hunt at night. Others, fearing packs of coyotes would attack pets and people, suggested shooting them. A town meeting at City Hall in September brought out nearly 250 residents.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Mediterranean dining comes to Main Street at Lakewood Ranch

Angelo DiFiore is planning for the future in Lakewood Ranch these days, which is nice considering it wasn't long ago he didn't think he had a future. DiFiore, who will open Sofia's on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch in August, was lying in bed early in 2021, waiting for COVID-19 to end his life.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Society
Sarasota County, FL
Society
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Society
City
North Port, FL
srqmagazine.com

Public Invited to Attend Sea Turtle Sendoff Celebration

Waterline Villas & Marina, Mainsail Vacation Rentals, and Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch & Shorebird Monitoring are inviting guests and the public to attend a sendoff celebration for sponsored female loggerhead “Esther”. The event will include the official tagging and release of a nesting female loggerhead sea turtle – “Esther” – the resort and its community conservation partners are cosponsoring for the 15th Annual Tour de Turtles. Created by the Sea Turtle Conservancy, the annual Tour de Turtles “marathon” event uses satellite telemetry to track the migration of turtles released from beaches in Costa Rica, Panama, Nevis, Anna Maria Island and other parts of Florida. The turtle that travels the most miles over the three-month period will be named the winner of this year’s marathon, which begins August 1. Monday, June 20 – 6 a.m. tagging begins, 8:30 a.m. turtle release. (Date and time subject to change depending on weather and the nesting turtle.) Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island, Florida (specific location TBD)
ANNA MARIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota to close offices for Juneteenth Holiday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota will close its administrative offices on Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collection and commercial garbage collection schedules will be unaffected by the holiday. Hours of operation at recreation and cultural arts facilities...
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

New Aquatic Center in Palmetto is first in city's nearly 125 year history

PALMETTO, Fla. – “It’s like kind of a watchtower,” said lifeguard Cody Lee. “You can kind of overlook and see the whole thing here, see the community.”. Lee is climbing the slide tower at the new Lincoln Aquatic Center in Palmetto. It’s one of his favorite spots in the park to lifeguard.
Longboat Observer

Planning Board rejects apartments for Sarasota Kennel Club site

For the Sarasota Planning Board, an apartment community built 1,500 feet from the end of the runway at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport just won’t fly. Citing primarily noise concerns, the board last week voted 3-2 following a public hearing to not recommend to the City Commission a proposal, nor an enabling rezoning request, to build Aventon Sarasota, a 348-unit multifamily complex at the 26-acre site of the former Sarasota Kennel Club at University Parkway and Old Bradenton Road.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Photography#Sports Equipment#Charity#Special Olympics#Children First Baseball#Suncoast Foundation
941area.com

Visit These Places to Find the Best Falafel in Sarasota

Falafel is a great vegan-friendly option made from chickpeas, herbs, and spices. You can enjoy it with warm pita sandwiches, tomato & cucumber salad, or a sauce of your choice. It is typical street food in many Mediterranean and Middle Eastern countries. If you are in Sarasota and want this...
SARASOTA, FL
cltampa.com

Turns out 'SCAT' was a shitty name for Sarasota's public bus line

Sarasota has decided to cut the shit. Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) is changing its name to "Breeze" after the county commission voted to change the name last Friday. SCAT, as defined in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, is "an animal fecal dropping." In 1979 the county approved the name and acronym,...
wogx.com

WATCH: Massive alligator charges at man at Florida park

LARGO, Fla. - A Florida man says a large alligator lunged out of the water and charged at him while visiting the same park where a man recently died in the lake inhabited by gators. Foster Thorbjornsen told FOX 35 News he was walking at John S. Taylor Park in...
LARGO, FL
Longboat Observer

Manager says Manatee County’s recycling program on solid ground

After home recycling pickup was halted June 3 by the city of Bradenton, Manatee County residents wondered if the county could be far behind in stopping the service. However, Manatee County Solid Waste Division Manager Rob Shankle said the county has no plans to change its recycling pickup. “We're quite...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
click orlando

WATCH: 135-pound dog shows up to ‘shop’ at Florida Dollar General

BRADENTON, Fla. – No leash, no owner, some service. When 135-pound Bentley walked into the Bradenton Dollar General located on Manatee Avenue W. on May 31, he wandered around for hours like he owned the place, body camera footage released by police shows. [TRENDING: Disney’s Cirque du Soleil show...
BRADENTON, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Best Small City In Florida

Small cities have become more appealing to both future residents and tourists seeking alternatives to expensive and bigger destinations. Thrillist decided to highlight 10 amazing cities that blend small-town charm and urban life, including one Florida spot. Fort Myers got a huge nod from writers for its wellspring of fun...
FLORIDA STATE
swfloridadailynews.com

Ringling closes, but live acts thrive

ELLENTON – Feld Entertainment remains committed to live performances in spite of its decision to permanently close the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in May, company leaders said Monday. The Ellenton-based, privately held company also owns Monster Jam, Disney on Ice and Marvel Universe Live, among other...
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Schools of mackerel taking the bait

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck had multiple charters fishing some young summer campers, and the fishing was easy. He put them on schools of Spanish mackerel, which are abundant now in 6 to 15 feet of water in the open bay below the Gandy Bridge. Some of the mackerel have ranged up to a whopping 6 pounds. The same area has produced a few nice trout on the incoming tides. Dead bait worked to give the young anglers a thrill catching sharks, one of them a fish of about 125 pounds that was released unharmed. Reds are scattered and running in pairs or threes around mangroves, and some big snook are staged up on submerged sand points, fattening up for the summer spawn. Mangrove snapper are on every piece of structure he checks, from docks and wrecks to the artificial reefs.
TAMPA, FL
University of Florida

The only allamanda you will ever need

A native vine that you may have never considered is a relative of other similar and more familiar landscape plants – the allamandas. Specifically, the wild allamanda (Urechites lutea aka Pentalinon luteum) is a vine-like shrub, very adaptable to our soils, and can easily be managed to the size you want it. Blooming now in landscape near you – the wild allamanda!
FLORIDA STATE
SuncoastPost

SuncoastPost

Sarasota, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.

 https://www.suncoastpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy