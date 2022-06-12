ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a gardening expert – my six simple tips can spruce up your outdoor space at little to no cost

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WnlBf_0g8C8auh00

A GARDENING expert has shared six simple tips to spruce up your outdoor space at little to no cost.

Matthew Clague from Speedy has shared his advice on how to prepare for the summer season and make your outdoor and gardening spaces lively again.

Clague suggests starting with paint.

An inexpensive way to transform a space, a single can of paint can go a long way in touching up sheds, fences, and furniture.

“Before applying paint, make sure the surface is dry and brush away any dust and debris,” said Clague.

“To make the job quick and easy and ensure a professional finish, use a paint sprayer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekQVf_0g8C8auh00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3OkX_0g8C8auh00

He also suggests looking into wooden pallets.

“Wooden pallets can be easily – and inexpensively – upcycled into all sorts of garden items,” Clague said, including planters and garden furniture.

“Add wheels to the bottom of a pallet table to make it easy to move around.

"And be sure to accessorize sofas with cushions and blankets, so they’re comfortable to use and you can keep warm into the early hours.”

Doing a spring clean can also easily spruce up a space.

Get a broom and dustpan and sweep up leftover leaves from the fall and winter seasons.

You could also opt to power wash your space for a deeper clean.

Clague also suggests using garden waste you already have to cut back on additional costs.

This could involve creating your own wood chips, or using tree trunk slices to make a walking path.

Adding height to your garden is another way to spruce it up.

“Crates can be screwed to the wall, painted in a complementary colour and then used to display potted plants," Clague said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZZO1_0g8C8auh00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N9M8w_0g8C8auh00

"Arrange crates at different heights, or fix a couple together to make a pigeon-hole style shelf unit."

Clague's final tip is to only buy the tools necessary to maintain your space to keep it cost effective.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

How to clean mirrors and windows without streaking?

WE all know how frustrating it can be when every time you clean your mirrors and windows they're left covered in streaks. The good news is there are a few cleaning hacks you can use to keep your glass surfaces sparkling. How do you clean mirrors and windows without leaving...
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Spruce#Garden Furniture#Wood Chips
Daily Mail

Retirement nightmare as couple's house sale falls through after the buyer discovered the property was on the wrong lot due to 130-year-old bureaucratic bungle

A couple have only just found out they've technically been living in the wrong house because of a 130-year-old bureaucratic blunder, threatening their retirement plans. Peter and Cheryl Plowman bought and fixed up an investment property next door to their Candelo, NSW with plans to sell it to help fund their retirement.
REAL ESTATE
BobVila

3 Reasons You Should Always Plant Marigolds in Your Garden

Annual flowers are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth. Since the plants are going to die at the end of the season, is there really a point in bothering?. The answer is: Yes, especially if you choose the right annuals. Unfussy and uncomplicated, marigolds are the perfect garden companion. They’re well suited to ornamental landscaping, container growing, and even vegetable gardens (and the flowers of some varieties are edible). Marigolds are also available in many varieties and colors, and prefer full-sun conditions. These low-maintenance flowers don’t need much looking after, either. Here are a few other persuasive reasons why marigold deserve a permanent spot in your garden.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
499K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy