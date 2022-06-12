ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Young owner of a clothing label she claims is worth six-figures is criticised for 'barely working' after sharing her daily schedule: 'Tell me your parents are rich without telling me'

By Matilda Rudd
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A young and glamorous fashion designer who owns a brand she claims is worth 'six figures' has been criticised for sharing her 'normal daily schedule' - which doesn't appear to show much actual working, according to fans.

Katherine, 25, owns American streetwear label The Jubilee Apparel, which sells a range of tracksuits, T-shirts and oversized jumpers to predominantly young customers.

In one of her latest Instagram Reels, Katherine described an average day in her life, which starts at 6.30am when she gets dressed in beige activewear and makes an espresso shot.

By 7.30am she drinks a green breakfast smoothie and reads emails she received overnight, before she attends a Pilates class with a friend at 9.45am.

After the class she returns home at about 11am to have a shower and make herself an omelette for lunch before settling into the working day at noon and preparing to design her new collection.

At 4pm she changes locations and visits the company warehouse to help take stock of items and pack orders before she organises dinner with friends at 7.30pm.

Her followers were critical of her daily routine, with the top comment reading: 'Did I miss the part where the work happened?'

'Tell me your parents are rich without telling me your parents are rich,' said another.

A third added: 'Can you explain how you grew a six figure brand by 25 years old? This seems so unrealistic and incredibly privileged.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01PFor_0g8C8VRw00
Katherine replied to some of the troll comments to say that several hours of the video she filmed were spent working, her hours are just slightly more flexible
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HdpiA_0g8C8VRw00
Others complimented her work/life strategy and were inspired to try and build a brand for themselves

Katherine replied to some of the troll comments to say that several hours of the video she filmed were spent working, her hours are just slightly more flexible.

'Is it really that hard to believe that someone has put in a lot of work and made something happen for themselves? I was born a Polish immigrant. Trust me when I say I didn't come from money,' she said.

Others complimented her work/life strategy and were inspired to try and build a brand for themselves.

'Wow why are you guys so miserable? Good on you for working to get where you are right now. You've inspired me to stop the self pity and work for what I want,' one woman wrote.

'So awesome babe! Can't wait to make a large order for my new boutique and carry your brand! Orlando gals LOVE IT,' said another.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Hello darling, love you lots': Emotional moment teen receives bear for his birthday with voice recording of his mother - one month after she suddenly passed away

This is the emotional moment a young boy was reduced to tears after he received a teddy bear with a voice recording of his late mother. Brennan Mansell, from Sheffield, received the gift for his 12th birthday, just one month after his mum Lisa tragically passed away suddenly. The cause is still unknown.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Distraught family in three-year battle with Metricon claim they were sent a 'Photoshopped' picture to cover up shoddy work on their dream home - and are too afraid to move in until the building giant pays THEM $215,000

A family caught in a bitter legal dispute with a major construction firm claim its builders sent them a Photoshopped image showing an essential safety feature that didn't exist. The Barbagallo family's home in Sydney's inner-west burned down three years ago after an electrical fault sparked a fire. They lost...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Working Day#Fashion Design#American#The Jubilee Apparel
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Ukrainian refugee who broke up home of host couple blames ex-girlfriend

A Ukrainian refugee who broke up the relationship of a British couple who took her in said her man’s jilted ex only has herself to blame. Sofiia Karkadym, 22, fled the war-torn city of Lviv and was generously taken in by security guard Tony Garnett, 29, and his then-girlfriend, Lorna, in the UK earlier this month.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Moment orangutan GRABS screaming teenage zoo visitor through cage and refuses to let go of his leg after boy jumped over safety rail to get a closer look

This is the moment an angry orangutan teaches a teenager a lesson he'll never forget after he jumped too close to her at a zoo in Indonesia yesterday. Hasan Arifin, 19, leapt over the safety rail at Kasang Kulim Zoo to confront the normally gentle great ape called Tina and began filming himself while dancing in front of her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Rich couple married for just five months with no children spent 18 months running up lawyers' bills of £1.2m in fight over money says judge as he orders man to pay musician wife £750,000 (but lets him keep the Steinway piano)

A rich couple at the centre of a bitter battle to end their five month marriage have run up a legal bill of more than £1million, a judge revealed today. The couple, both in their 50s and from London, married and seperated in 2020 - sparking an 18-month High Court divorce fight.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'You'll be the brightest star in the sky': Family pay heartbreaking tribute to British boy scout, six, who died after hotel pool tragedy while on holiday with family in Majorca

A six-year-old British boy has died in hospital after a near-drowning at a hotel pool while on a family holiday in Majorca. Corey Aughey from north Belfast was rushed to hospital in a 'critical' state from the three-star hotel in the resort of Sa Coma on Thursday after being revived at the poolside by emergency responders.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman marries herself in India’s first sologamy wedding

A 24-year-old woman has become the first person in India to marry herself. Kshama Bindu, from Vadodara, created a nationwide buzz last week when she announced that she would be holding the sologamy wedding on 11 June. Despite setting the date for Saturday, Bindu decided to bring forward the ceremony, marrying herself on Wednesday instead.Bindu told reporters she had booked a priest to solemnise the marriage with traditional Vedic rituals, but he backed out after her story went viral.She has since shared footage from the ceremony - at her own home - online.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested after crashing her weddingBaby elephant rescued with JCB digger after getting trapped in abandoned wellRoxie Nafousi on manifesting the relationship you deserve
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Emotional moment tearful Tamil mum falls to the ground and kisses it as her family arrives back in Biloela after four-year immigration battle to stay in Australia

Sri Lankan refugee Priya Nadesalingam was so overcome with emotion at finally returning to Biloela that she fell to the ground in tears. The Tamil woman arrived at Biloela with her husband Nades Nadesalingam and their Australian-born daughters Kopika and Tharnicaa on Friday. It was the first time they had...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

NBC News' Richard Engel reveals six-year-old son Henry's incurable genetic condition has 'taken a turn for the worse', saying little boy has developed 'uncontrolled shaking and stiffness' and had to spend six weeks in hospital

NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel has shared a heartbreaking update about his six-year-old son Henry's condition, saying he spent six weeks in the hospital after developing uncontrollable shaking and stiffness. The 48-year-old journalist's oldest son has Rett Syndrome, a genetic mutation that leads to severe cognitive deficits and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Aussie students are being sent to detention because their short skirts are 'distracting' male staff and students - as furious schoolgirls fire back over the 'sexist' rules

High school students have claimed they're getting detentions over the length of their skirts because they are 'distracting' male teachers. A number of Victorian schools have rules for the girls' uniforms but not for the boys' - with punishments for female students on the rise for their short skirts. Female...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

410K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy