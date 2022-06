GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found in the Turtle River near Blythe Island. Police say they received the call on Saturday around 9:20 a.m. after a boater found a possible human body. The female’s body was recovered from the river and brought to shore by police.

GLYNN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO