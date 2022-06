Around 2005 James Brashears & Jason Shaffer (bass player) worked together for a locally owned company when they realized that they shared a love for old country music. James, born and raised in Middlesboro, Ky., had been recording some old gospel tunes in a local studio and shared some of the recordings with “Shaffer.” The two of them started joking around about the idea of writing country songs together and playing shows. This was the beginning of “The Dimestore Cowboys” but at the time they went by the name “JB5’n Dime.” Fifteen years, over 200 shows, three records, and four added band members later, today the guys still share that same love for old country but fleshed out in new songs. Travis Bentley has taken over as the lead singer for the band, Jason Shaffer plays bass, Tyler Petty plays guitar, Justin Louthian plays drums, Jason Vapor plays keys and Julia Wilson plays fiddle. This powerhouse of talent is bonded by their belief that current pop country has eroded the roots of traditional country music and their desire to get back to the basics. “We are happy to bring this great group to our Covered Bridge Stage,” stated Recreation Manager David Nanney.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO