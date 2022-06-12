ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Cellphone video captures 65-year-old man attacked in Reseda

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Only On 9: Cellphone captures elderly man attacked by 2 suspects in Reseda parking lot 02:40

A Reseda man suffered serious injury Thursday after a couple, who accused him of hitting their car, followed him from a shopping center parking lot and later attacked him.

The 65-year-old victim, identified only as Raymond, suffered two broken ribs, lacerations to his face and other parts of his body.

The incident was captured on video by a witness, and now the family of the victim is hoping the video will help police track down the two suspects.

"They could have killed my dad on the spot. Two feet to the left and my dad would have hit that wall. My dad would not be here right now," the victim's daughter, Shavahn Church, told CBSLA.

What started as a typical trip to the Victory and Tampa Shopping Center, on Victory Boulevard in Reseda, turned out to be anything, but typical. Church said when he dad parked his car in the lot, a man and woman pulled up next to him and accused him of hitting their car, something her father said he didn't do.

"They got out of the car, start slamming on my dad's window. My dad is like, 'Oh, this is scary. Maybe I should get out of here,'" she told CBSLA.

Church said her dad thought the suspects left. He checked his car over to make sure there wasn't any damage and walked to get something to eat. That's when the suspects returned.

"Maybe three feet, four feet from his car, she comes up behind him and whacks him in his head. He goes unconscious, falls to the ground," his daughter said.

In the witness's video, you can see the woman hit Raymond in the head.

Church said that the male suspect then started beating her dad, while the woman stole his Rolex, wedding and wallet. A Von's employee stepped in to stop beating.

"They said, 'He hit our car,' and then he's like, 'But he's old. Leave him alone.' They both got in their car, turned around and fled the scene," said Church.

According to Church, her dad just celebrated his 65th birthday earlier in the month. Now, he's in severe pain with two broken ribs, bruises to his face and cuts all over his body.

She said she doesn't want other families to have to go through something like this.

"I am sure my dad is not their only victim. I am sure they have done this before, and want to figure it out. We want to find who did this," Church said.

The family did file a report with the Los Angeles Police Department and detectives encourage anyone with information to call.

CBS LA

CBS LA

