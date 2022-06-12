'LA Pride in the Park' kicks off in Chinatown

It's the debut of the newest pride event in Southern California, LA Pride in the Park. The event took place Saturday, on the eve before the LA Pride Parade returns to the streets of Hollywood.

"To be here means freedom," said attendee Nicole Gomes.

Saturday attendees at LA Pride in the Park in Chinatown. CBSLA

Gomes came to Saturday's event with her friends and said pride is a place of support, the kind that she, and so many others, don't always from those in her family.

"We're here to celebrate because this is life, this is love, this is who we are. We should be happy, and hopefully, they'll change their mind and see who we are is so beautiful," she said.

Fernanda Maldonado, an LGBTQ ally, said pride had a special meaning for her as well.

"It means that people like my friend, who I love, have freedom and express themselves and be happy today, and hopefully it won't be just today. It will be everyday," she said.

LA Pride is organized the nonprofit Christopher Street West, which put on the first permitted parade to advocate for gay rights in 1970. It moved LA Pride this year from its longtime home in West Hollywood to LA State Historic Park in the shadow of downtown LA.

"It's definitely more of a party than it was in WeHo," said attendee Jeremy Vera.

Grayson, another LA Pride attendee, said the event means they don't have to worry about being judged.

"Now that we're here, we can just be ourselves and not have to worry about what people think.

For many in the queer community, however, find a safe space is not always easy.

"It feels very validating to be in the right space with everyone just so welcoming and not being afraid to just be myself," said Kevin La.

Many people at the pride event told CBSLA that they found that feeling of safety and said they'll hold it for those who aren't ready to come out yet.

"Even family members that don't feel that they are secure enough to come out. This is a safe environment. This is such an important month," Elis Reis, an LGBTQ ally, said.

For more than five decades, LA Pride has a tradition of celebrating people as they are.

An estimated 23,000 people were in attendance for Pride in the Park, and the party continues with Christina Aguilera headlining the event later Saturday night.