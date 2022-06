ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three more arrests have been made in Central Florida in connection with the Jan. 6, Capitol riot, bringing the total of arrests in the area to 30. St. Cloud residents Traci Isaacs, 52, and Luis Hallon, 67, who are married to each other, and Leslie Gray, 56, were arrested on charges stemming from the violent riot in 2021.

APOPKA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO