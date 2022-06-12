Marble City Opera Unveils 2022-23 Season

Tennessee-based Marble City Opera has unveiled its 2022-23 season. Kicking everything off will be George Lam and John Clum’s “Heartbreak Express,” which is inspired by the documentary “For the Love of...
An outdoor street concert series will kick off Friday, June 17 on the downtown Fayetteville square. The three-day Fayetteville Roots on the Avenue event includes live music, chef-curated food and local craft beer. The series is put together by the Fayetteville Roots Festival team. Organizers will use the same outdoor...
Country singer Pam Tillis brings her collection of hits to SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on Friday, June 24, at 8 p.m. and Lee Creek Tavern inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland on Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m.
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Some Siloam Springs residents and business owners say they are frustrated and fear improvements and additions to the Illinois River Bridge on Highway 59 will cut through or completely remove their homes and businesses. Siloam Springs residents who spoke with 5NEWS say the Illinois River...
With temperatures expected to climb to near 100 this week, everyone will be looking at ways to stay cool when outdoors. The state of Arkansas has several splash pads where you and the kids can do just that all for FREE. The newest splash pad opened just a couple of...
A St. Louis-based commercial real estate services firm has completed a $2.72 million deal to buy a former Hooters restaurant building and adjacent property near the Northwest Arkansas Mall at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive in Fayetteville. DCM Group is behind the purchase. The Washington County Clerk’s office recorded the deed...
The nation’s largest homebuilder is now operating in Northwest Arkansas. Texas-based D.R. Horton Inc. is building and selling single-family homes in Gentry’s Pioneer Woods subdivision. The neighborhood is near the Gentry Fire Department south of West Third Street. According to Benton County property records, the company bought 28...
GREENWOOD, Ark. — Residents of Greenwood and the city are working to clean up and get things back to normal following Friday's flooding. "You know, so far, it's just everybody kind of helping everybody out," said Greenwood resident, John Vangorder. Three days of heavy rainfall climaxed into widespread flooding...
The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (June 14) will take a look at a temporary moratorium on the issuance of new residential housing permits to avoid potential noise issues when fighter jets return to the Fort Smith Regional Airport. According to a letter to City Administrator Carl Geffken...
Stakeholders raised concerns Tuesday night (June 14) about the prospect of a temporary moratorium on new residential housing building permits around the Fort Smith Regional Airport, saying the moratorium could cost developers millions and stall the development of much needed housing in the area. Speaking during Tuesday’s Fort Smith Board...
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 3400 block of S 70th St. on Monday, June 13, at around 11:30 a.m. Police say there are injuries reported but they are not expected to be life-threatening. FSPD asks drivers to...
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A former patient of a Cave Springs doctor who was recently arrested on sexual assault allegations is sharing her experience in the examination room. Dr. Adam Maass was arrested on second-degree sexual assault charges on June 8 and made his first appearance in front of a judge on June 9. He is currently free on a $50,000 bond.
Compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in Fort Smith, AR-OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
When I’m in an airplane, away from any light pollution and above any clouds, why don’t I see a sky full of stars?. Assuming sunset has long past, the moon is nowhere around and the atmosphere isn’t turbulent, it’s the light inside the plane that is dampening your view. Consider how you must turn off the lights inside your house to see outdoors best at night. And when your interior lights are on, it’s easy for someone standing outside in the dark to see inside. So even when the airplane cabin lights are turned low for an overnight flight, they spoil your view. And the more lights that are on inside, the less you can see outside.
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning vehicle in Springdale early Tuesday morning. According to Captain Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at a home on Collins Ave. around 4 a.m. on June 14.
