Marble City, OK

Marble City Opera Unveils 2022-23 Season

By David Salazar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee-based Marble City Opera has unveiled its 2022-23 season. Kicking everything off will be George Lam and John Clum’s “Heartbreak Express,” which is inspired by the documentary “For the Love of...

Outdoor street concerts set for June 17-19 on the Fayetteville square

An outdoor street concert series will kick off Friday, June 17 on the downtown Fayetteville square. The three-day Fayetteville Roots on the Avenue event includes live music, chef-curated food and local craft beer. The series is put together by the Fayetteville Roots Festival team. Organizers will use the same outdoor...
D.R. Horton plants flag in Northwest Arkansas

The nation’s largest homebuilder is now operating in Northwest Arkansas. Texas-based D.R. Horton Inc. is building and selling single-family homes in Gentry’s Pioneer Woods subdivision. The neighborhood is near the Gentry Fire Department south of West Third Street. According to Benton County property records, the company bought 28...
Developers raise concerns about proposed building moratorium

Stakeholders raised concerns Tuesday night (June 14) about the prospect of a temporary moratorium on new residential housing building permits around the Fort Smith Regional Airport, saying the moratorium could cost developers millions and stall the development of much needed housing in the area. Speaking during Tuesday’s Fort Smith Board...
FORT SMITH, AR
Fort Smith Police respond to single-vehicle crash, delays expected

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 3400 block of S 70th St. on Monday, June 13, at around 11:30 a.m. Police say there are injuries reported but they are not expected to be life-threatening. FSPD asks drivers to...
Former patient of Cave Springs doctor shares her story after his arrest

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A former patient of a Cave Springs doctor who was recently arrested on sexual assault allegations is sharing her experience in the examination room. Dr. Adam Maass was arrested on second-degree sexual assault charges on June 8 and made his first appearance in front of a judge on June 9. He is currently free on a $50,000 bond.
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
When I'm in an Airplane, Why Can't I See Stars?

When I’m in an airplane, away from any light pollution and above any clouds, why don’t I see a sky full of stars?. Assuming sunset has long past, the moon is nowhere around and the atmosphere isn’t turbulent, it’s the light inside the plane that is dampening your view. Consider how you must turn off the lights inside your house to see outdoors best at night. And when your interior lights are on, it’s easy for someone standing outside in the dark to see inside. So even when the airplane cabin lights are turned low for an overnight flight, they spoil your view. And the more lights that are on inside, the less you can see outside.
Police: Body found in burning vehicle in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning vehicle in Springdale early Tuesday morning. According to Captain Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at a home on Collins Ave. around 4 a.m. on June 14.

