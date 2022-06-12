Boulder retirement community brings in robot to help in dining room

Colorado folks love their Italian food, and Beau Jo's is an area favorite for many. Sadly, one location in the Northern Colorado area has locked up shop, for good. Who doesn't love a good pizza? Colorado has no shortage of solid pizza choices. I have all of the big four (Pizza Hut, Domino's, Blackjack, and Papa Johns), plus a local fav of mine called Bash's Pizza in Frederick, all within two miles of my house. By the way, it makes me sad being near so much pizza while being on a no-pizza lifestyle for now. I've lost over 70 lbs since March so it's worth it, but dang do I miss pizza. Especially when I learn about one of our favorite dine-in pizza spots, Beau Jo's, closing its doors for good.
I've come across many cool-themed restaurants in my life but the theming on this particular local family-owned restaurant right here in Northern Colorado is my favorite. Weekends are usually a time when you can get together with the fam and go get some delicious breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Sometimes it's hard to find a place that everybody likes and agrees on so it can be more trouble than it's worth. We had that issue in my family until we found our new go-to spot, a local family-owned restaurant less than a mile from our home with one of the most fun themes my family has ever seen.
WESTMINSTER, Colo (CBS4) – While firefighters run toward danger every single day, cancer remains the number one killer nationwide for the profession. Now, Westminster Fire Rescue is taking a major step to better protect the men and women of its ranks.
On Tuesday, the department announced it was partnering with a California-based health care company to offer multi-cancer early detection blood tests.
“Everybody is probably going to be on edge, but at least they’re going to have the early detection, if need be,” said Eric Stones, a firefighter at Station 2.
Twenty two years later, Stones is as proud as he’s ever...
The building that’s home to Boulder Dinner Theatre, or BDT Stage, sold to an out-of-town buyer this month for $5.5 million. The roughly 12,000-square-foot space at 5501 Arapahoe Avenue was purchased by 5501 Arapahoe Investors LLC, an entity registered to the Ann Arbor, Mich., address of real estate investor First Martin Corp.
DENVER (CBS4) – After 41 years, a beloved café in Denver is closing for good. Annie’s Cafe on Colfax Avenue is calling on friends to help them celebrate their last couple of weeks being open.
The Denver staple will close on Sunday, June 26.
The building was sold to an Indian bistro which plans to open sometime in September.
(Courtesy of Celebration Chevrolet) (Aurora, Colo.) The global COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people buy cars, so Denver’s Bozarth family changed how they do business. Now known as Celebration Chevrolet, the Ed Bozarth Aurora location at 2001 S. Havana St. has retrained its management and sales professionals to use technology to create a seamless process for car buyers.
LYONS, Colo. — Quick melting snowpack and high temperatures are causing some creeks and rivers to rise past the threshold for tubers to float on the water safely in Boulder County. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office will close the Saint Vrain creeks and river beginning June 14 at 8...
DENVER — Colorado’s Black Business Initiative (BBI) has launched the AYA Foundation, a community led foundation that provides resources and funding to help Black business owners and entrepreneurs thrive in the community. The foundation provides capital and programming to support the Black businesses so they can create social change, along with helping to close the wealth gap for the Black community.
Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
The push to complete the Jefferson Parkway, a toll road that would traverse Broomfield, Arvada and Jefferson County, almost completing a loop around metro Denver, hit another pothole on June 6 when the City of Arvada and Jefferson County sued Broomfield for pulling out of the project. Since the 1960s,...
Millions of people watched the Netflix documentary surrounding the sketchy stories that took place inside Los Angeles' notorious Cecil Hotel — but when it comes to hotels with a dark history, one in Colorado could definitely rival the Cecil when it comes to the creepy factor. While it may...
If the Mayor of Flavortown said it, then it must be true. The state of Colorado is home to some pretty incredible eats, but you don't have my word for it - just ask Guy Fieri, one of the world's most famous foodies. Over the years, Guy has paid special...
I have a hard time buying this because I feel like we're constantly hearing and seeing stories about crime in this particular city and honestly, this was one of the last cities I expected to see come up on any safe list but here it is. According to Cheapism.com, Aurora...
Over the past five years, many municipalities have witnessed what analysts dramatically call the “retail apocalypse:” the accelerating closure of brick-and-mortar stores as the U.S. economy shifts more and more toward e-commerce. Big-box retailers — chain stores with a large physical footprint — have been hit hard. According...
AURORA, Colo. — Exercise is good for all parts of a person's body, but doctors don't know how cells in the body actually respond. Dr. Wendy Kohrt, a Distinguished Professor of Medicine at CU Anschutz, is hoping to help change that. “I’m just a firm believer that exercise is...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. What appears to have once been an old ranch is now totally abandoned with numerous odd buildings still standing, some of which are full of bullet holes.
(Aurora, Colo.) At its study session Monday, Aurora City Council advanced a proposal by Mayor Mike Coffman to require council members to get permission from six council members and the mayor for international travel at taxpayers' expense.
