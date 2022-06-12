Rangers' Martin Perez: Gives up 12 hits

Perez escaped with a no-decision Saturday against the White Sox despite allowing seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits, striking out four while walking two. Perez owns a modest 20.0 percent strikeout rate, so...
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been having a lot of fun on social media lately, and while he is not officially an influencer quite yet, he is already doing collabs with other social media users. Before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, a girl was seen holding a sign near the Reds' dugout asking Votto for a favor: "Joey Votto, will you make a TikTok with me?"
A New Jersey youth baseball umpire was the victim of a brutal attack from a coach during a game in Branchburg, N.J. earlier this month. According to Matthew Stanmyre of NJ.com, league president Brian Delahant confirmed that the umpire suffered a broken jaw, which required "extensive dental surgery." The attack...
The Philadelphia Phillies are 9-2 since firing Joe Girardi two weeks ago, though the bullpen remains far from reliable. On Wednesday, interim manager Rob Thomson said veteran righty Corey Knebel has been removed from the closer's role following Tuesday night's meltdown against the Marlins, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies will go closer by committee for now.
Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
Anita Wlodarczyk, a three-time Olympic gold medalist in hammer throwing, will miss the rest of the season due to a left thigh injury she suffered while chasing down a thief who tried to break into her car. The Polish star successfully underwent surgery on Monday. Wlodarczyk shared some photos of...
Entering Game 5 of the 2022 Finals, Stephen Curry made at least one 3-pointer in 132 consecutive postseason games (which, incidentally, is every postseason game in which he'd ever played), and he'd made multiple 3-pointers in 38 straight playoff games. Counting the regular season, Curry had made at least one 3-pointer in 233 consecutive games. Those were all NBA records.
Second-year center James Wiseman didn't play at all for the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors this season due to a right knee injury, but his return to action is approaching. Following a plasma-rich injection in April, Wiseman is getting close to clearance for full contact, and as a result there's optimism within the organization that he could return to action in Summer League in July, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.
Lyles (4-5) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out seven. It wasn't a particularly impressive performance from the veteran right-hander, who tossed 59 of 96 pitches for strikes before exiting, but the Baltimore offense gave him just enough run support. Lyles hasn't completed six innings in any of his last four starts, stumbling to a 7.78 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB through 19.2 innings over that stretch, but his spot in the Orioles' rotation is secure given the club's lack of alternatives.
Tatis' CT scan on his wrist Monday didn't reveal the desired level of healing, so his expected return date has been pushed back, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis has been limited to running and fielding grounders as he makes his way back from an offseason wrist...
Santander was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' three-game series in Toronto. The timing of the move indicates that Santander made himself unable to enter Canada by declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Kyle Stowers was called up to take his place on the roster and will make his major-league debut Monday in left field. Expect Santander to return to action when his teammates return home to take on the Rays on Friday.
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Monday night's game against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning after fracturing his foot, according to the club. Albies, 25, appeared to suffer the injury as he attempted to exit the batter's box following a swing. Take a look:. Albies entered Monday...
Mejia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After catching in both of the Rays' past two games, Mejia will get a breather while Rene Pinto checks in behind the dish. With Mike Zunino still stuck on the 10-day injured list and not progressing as quickly as anticipated in his recovery from a left shoulder injury, Mejia looks like he could have a clear path to an extended run as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop.
Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
Nola will sit Tuesday against the Cubs. The Padres have been remarkably consistent in how they've deployed their catchers in recent weeks. Nola and Jorge Alfaro have alternated turns behind the plate for 20 consecutive games. Alfaro starts Tuesday, but Nola should return to the lineup Wednesday if the pattern holds.
Hader was placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Hader has made only three appearances in June -- including his first blown save and loss of the season -- with the Brewers in free fall, and he'll now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family. Assuming there's no complications, the left-hander should be back by Saturday's contest in Cincinnati. Devin Williams is the likely candidate to receive any save opportunities in the meantime.
The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
Benintendi isn't starting Wednesday against San Francisco. Benintendi will get a day off after he went 1-for-16 with a run, two walks and two strikeouts over the last four games. Hunter Dozier will shift to left field while Carlos Santana draws the start at first base.
McGuire will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Tigers. With Yasmani Grandal (back/hamstring) landing on the 10-day injured list Monday, McGuire appears set to temporarily take over as the White Sox's No. 1 backstop. McGuire had already seen extensive action behind Grandal this season, but he's a defensive-first catcher who offers little in the way of offensive upside. Through 110 plate appearances this season, McGuire is hitting .235/.280/.286 with zero home runs or stolen bases, 10 runs and eight RBI.
Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks. Moustakas has gone 3-for-8 in two games since returning from the COVID-19-related injured list. He was lifted for pinch runner Matt Reynolds in the 10th inning Tuesday, though that appears to be a tactical decision. Through 42 contests, Moustakas is slashing .210/.317/.319 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles. He should continue to play regularly at third base or as the designated hitter.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said during his appearance on SportsRadio 93.7 WEEI-FM's "Merloni, Fauria, & Mego" program that Duran will be called up from Triple-A Worcester and will serve as Boston's leadoff hitter in Wednesday's game against the Athletics. To open up a spot on the active roster for...
Comments / 0