Angels' Mike Trout: Exits early, but no sign of injury

 3 days ago

Trout left Saturday's game against the Mets after six innings but did not appear to be injured, Sam Blum of...

CBS Sports

WATCH: Reds star Joey Votto makes TikTok video with young fan at game

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been having a lot of fun on social media lately, and while he is not officially an influencer quite yet, he is already doing collabs with other social media users. Before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, a girl was seen holding a sign near the Reds' dugout asking Votto for a favor: "Joey Votto, will you make a TikTok with me?"
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

James Wiseman injury update: Warriors' sidelined big man could return to action for Summer League, per report

Second-year center James Wiseman didn't play at all for the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors this season due to a right knee injury, but his return to action is approaching. Following a plasma-rich injection in April, Wiseman is getting close to clearance for full contact, and as a result there's optimism within the organization that he could return to action in Summer League in July, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mike Trout
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Can't play in Canada

Santander was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' three-game series in Toronto. The timing of the move indicates that Santander made himself unable to enter Canada by declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Kyle Stowers was called up to take his place on the roster and will make his major-league debut Monday in left field. Expect Santander to return to action when his teammates return home to take on the Rays on Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Fans seven in Tuesday's win

Lyles (4-5) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out seven. It wasn't a particularly impressive performance from the veteran right-hander, who tossed 59 of 96 pitches for strikes before exiting, but the Baltimore offense gave him just enough run support. Lyles hasn't completed six innings in any of his last four starts, stumbling to a 7.78 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB through 19.2 innings over that stretch, but his spot in the Orioles' rotation is secure given the club's lack of alternatives.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dolphins were ready to offer Sean Payton a $100 million deal to coach the team, per report

The Miami Dolphins wanted Sean Payton so badly this offseason that that they were apparently ready to offer him a record-setting contract. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins were ready to offer Payton a five-year deal worth $100 million to coach the team, which would have made it just the second known $100 million coaching contract, but with one key difference. When Jon Gruden got his $100 million contract with the Raiders in 2018, that was for 10 years, which means it was paying out $10 million per season. On the other hand, Payton's deal only would have covered five seasons, which means it would have paid him an astronomical sum of $20 million per year if it had gotten done, but obviously, it never happened.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: En route to big leagues

The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Takes seat Wednesday

Mejia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After catching in both of the Rays' past two games, Mejia will get a breather while Rene Pinto checks in behind the dish. With Mike Zunino still stuck on the 10-day injured list and not progressing as quickly as anticipated in his recovery from a left shoulder injury, Mejia looks like he could have a clear path to an extended run as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Lands on paternity list

Hader was placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Hader has made only three appearances in June -- including his first blown save and loss of the season -- with the Brewers in free fall, and he'll now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family. Assuming there's no complications, the left-hander should be back by Saturday's contest in Cincinnati. Devin Williams is the likely candidate to receive any save opportunities in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Pulled with undisclosed injury

Soto was removed in the bottom of the ninth inning after suffering an apparent injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. According to Zuckerman, Soto appeared to suffer an injury while fielding a grounder in the top half of the ninth inning, and he was removed in the bottom half when it was his turn to hit. The location of the injury is unclear at this time, and he'll be considered day-to-day until more news is released by the club.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Takes seat Wednesday

Benintendi isn't starting Wednesday against San Francisco. Benintendi will get a day off after he went 1-for-16 with a run, two walks and two strikeouts over the last four games. Hunter Dozier will shift to left field while Carlos Santana draws the start at first base.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Secures ninth save

Lopez recorded his ninth save of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays, striking out one over 1.2 perfect innings of relief. After Cionel Perez ran into trouble in the eighth inning and allowed Toronto to get within a run, Lopez got the call to put out the fire and tossed an efficient 17 pitches (11 strikes) to secure the save. The converted starter hasn't given up an earned run in nearly a month, and while Lopez's 0.88 ERA and 0,88 WHIP through 30.2 innings aren't supported by his 23.1 percent strikeout rate and 10.7 percent walk rate, he continues to be very effective as Baltimore's closer.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Aggravates wrist injury

Rendon was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers after aggravating his right wrist injury. Rendon spent two weeks on the injured list with right wrist inflammation before being reinstated to the active roster Friday, but he aggravated the issue Tuesday during his fourth game back. The severity of the injury this time around is unclear, and it remains to be seen if the 32-year-old will require a return trip to the injured list.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Commanders' Chase Young: Likely starting season on PUP list

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Young (knee) will "more than likely" begin training camp on the PUP list, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. The 2020 first-round pick suffered a right ACL tear during Week 10 last year, and by all accounts remains on track in his rehab. There was initial optimism that he'd possibly be available for Week 1, but it also appears Washington will be cautious with its star defender in an effort to avoid any potential setbacks this offseason. Young has nine career sacks across 24 appearances, and when healthy, he and fellow first-round pick Montez Sweat form one of best passing rushing duos in the NFL.
NFL
CBS Sports

Angels' Juan Lagares: Moves to reserve role

Lagares is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. The 33-year-old started the past six games but will retreat to the bench Tuesday with Taylor Ward (hamstring/neck) back from the injured list and starting in right field. Lagares should now serve as the Halos' No. 4 outfielder, though his .522 OPS doesn't provide much job security.
ANAHEIM, CA

