White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Allows four runs in fifth inning
CBS Sports
3 days ago
Giolito struck out eight batters in five innings Saturday against the Rangers but allowed four runs on six hits and three walks. He did not factor into the decision. Giolito allowed two baserunners in both...
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been having a lot of fun on social media lately, and while he is not officially an influencer quite yet, he is already doing collabs with other social media users. Before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, a girl was seen holding a sign near the Reds' dugout asking Votto for a favor: "Joey Votto, will you make a TikTok with me?"
Lance Lynn got into it with one of the Chicago White Sox’s coaches during his team’s 9-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday. Lynn was making his season debut after coming back from knee surgery. He allowed three runs on 10 hits over 4.1 innings and got a no-decision. Lynn allowed a home run to Willi Castro to lead off the game.
A New Jersey youth baseball umpire was the victim of a brutal attack from a coach during a game in Branchburg, N.J. earlier this month. According to Matthew Stanmyre of NJ.com, league president Brian Delahant confirmed that the umpire suffered a broken jaw, which required "extensive dental surgery." The attack...
The latest frustrating loss for the Chicago White Sox began with Michael Kopech spiking the baseball after just 13 pitches. The game was bookended by Luis Robert committing the final out on a bad baserunning mistake as the Sox fell to the Texas Rangers 8-6 in 12 innings. Cueto and...
The Detroit Tigers fell behind in the top of the first inning.
Early runs for the opposition typically results in a loss, considering the Tigers average an MLB-worst 2.78 runs per game, but in Monday's game, manager A.J. Hinch's offense punched back several times.
Still, the Tigers lost, 9-5, to the Chicago White Sox in the...
The Tigers and a rainy Monday evening in Detroit couldn’t spoil the long-awaited season debut of Lance Lynn. Jose Abreu added a pair of two-run homers in a 9-5 series-opening win for the Chicago White Sox. He’s Back!. Lynn was his usual self on the mound and displayed...
The Chicago White Sox took another one from the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night by a score of 5-1. Dylan Cease stayed undefeated in 10 decisions against Detroit. The Sox righty did not have his best stuff but was able to last five innings and record the victory. Cease allowed...
DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings to remain unbeaten in 10 decisions against Detroit, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tigers 5-1 on Tuesday night. Cease (5-3) allowed one unearned run on seven hits and a walk. He struck out eight while improving...
The Chicago White Sox shuffled four pitchers in a series of Tuesday roster moves. As expected, Joe Kelly is back from the injured list. But Liam Hendriks will now head to the 15-day IL (retroactive to June 11) due to a right forearm strain. Additionally, the club sent Bennett Sousa to Triple-A Charlotte and recalled Davis Martin.
Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
Lyles (4-5) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out seven. It wasn't a particularly impressive performance from the veteran right-hander, who tossed 59 of 96 pitches for strikes before exiting, but the Baltimore offense gave him just enough run support. Lyles hasn't completed six innings in any of his last four starts, stumbling to a 7.78 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB through 19.2 innings over that stretch, but his spot in the Orioles' rotation is secure given the club's lack of alternatives.
Mazara went 2-for-5 with a run and three RBI in Tuesday's 12-5 victory versus the Cubs. Mazara knocked in a run with a sixth-inning single and plated two more with another single in the following frame. The outfielder came into the contest with just two RBI in his first nine games of the season. He's batting .344 over 32 at-bats, but only one of his 11 hits has gone for extra bases.
McGuire will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Tigers. With Yasmani Grandal (back/hamstring) landing on the 10-day injured list Monday, McGuire appears set to temporarily take over as the White Sox's No. 1 backstop. McGuire had already seen extensive action behind Grandal this season, but he's a defensive-first catcher who offers little in the way of offensive upside. Through 110 plate appearances this season, McGuire is hitting .235/.280/.286 with zero home runs or stolen bases, 10 runs and eight RBI.
The White Sox placed Hendriks on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right forearm strain. Hendriks hadn't made an appearance since Friday before manager Tony La Russa revealed Monday that the closer was battling arm stiffness. The right-hander was scheduled to play catch Monday, but after he apparently didn't respond well to the workout, the White Sox sent him in for an MRI that confirmed the forearm strain. Given the nature of his injury, Hendriks seems likely to miss more than the minimum 15 days, but the White Sox have yet to provide a precise timeline for his recovery. Kendall Graveman is likely first in line to pick up saves while Hendriks is on the shelf.
Sulser was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville in advance of his scheduled start in Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia. Sulser, who has two saves to his name this season, had settled into more of a setup role in June with Tanner Scott notching each of Miami's last four saves. Scott should gain further job security with Sulser out of commission for the time being.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers center fielder Eli White was put on the injured list Monday with a right wrist fracture, and the team recalled Leody Taveras from Triple-A Round Rock. White was injured in a collision with left fielder Charlie Culberson in the 11th inning of the...
Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
The White Sox finished up a three-game series this afternoon in Detroit, dominating every facet of the contest to earn a series sweep. A total of 22 hits and 13 runs from the offense to go along with a shutout pitching performance is the tale of the tape. Every player...
Benintendi isn't starting Wednesday against San Francisco. Benintendi will get a day off after he went 1-for-16 with a run, two walks and two strikeouts over the last four games. Hunter Dozier will shift to left field while Carlos Santana draws the start at first base.
The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
Comments / 0