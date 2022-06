Virginia Beach Deputy City Manager and Director of Economic Development Taylor Adams is one of three finalists to be the next city manager in Salem, Oregon. Adams has worked for the city of Virginia Beach since 2015 and became deputy city manager in 2021. He heads up the city’s economic development department, and also has responsibility for the city’s convention and visitors bureau and community development. He has been instrumental in several expansion announcements in Virginia Beach, including a $15.8 million investment from Acoustical Sheetmetal Co. to expand its Virginia Beach complex and create 200 jobs and Premium PPE’s $5.3 million expansion creating 180 jobs.

