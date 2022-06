A fire that started early Sunday morning after a car crashed into the Rainbow Dental Center in Canyon Country has forced the office to close, business officials said. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, first responders took the call at 12:42 a.m. on Sunday of a fire at a commercial building in the 26900 block of Rainbow Glen Drive. They arrived on the scene about seven minutes later, he said, and knocked the blaze down by around 1:18.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO