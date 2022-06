One of the more interesting characters I’ve ever been around was a man named Fred Nobs. Fred was a photographer; a good one. By the time I met him in the 60’s, he was a world traveler and he had the pictures to prove it. One of the more interesting times in his life, according to him, was when he spent quite a bit of time with Ernest Hemmingway. The great author lived in Key West, Florida and he loved yachting on the ocean. One of the guys who sailed with him was, you guessed it, Fred Nobs, and he also had those pictures to prove it.

