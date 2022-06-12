ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Voices for Children hosts “Cheers To Craft Beers” in downtown Bryan

By Conner Beene
KBTX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Downtown Bryan held an event where you could drink good beer for a good cause. Voices for Children and Destination Bryan hosted “Cheers To Craft Beers” and many...

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Theatre Company of Bryan College Station presents "NEWSIES"

Bryan-College Station housing market continues to heat up for seller’s. “If we had another option, it wouldn’t be happening,” Milam County leaders propose local tax to improve EMS. Updated: 5 hours ago. KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED. Aggie baseball fans say team will be the...
KBTX.com

Juneteenth Freedom Walk celebrated in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Juneteenth celebrations are kicking off ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend. Marchers from all walks of life gathered for a special walk. Flags flew high and so did spirits Wednesday morning as a large crowd took steps to walk for freedom at the Lincoln Recreation Center.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Bryan, TX
Lifestyle
Bryan, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Bryan, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Bryan, TX
Society
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley TROUPE brings home wins from competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - That’s a wrap! After a week of hard work at the Theatre Network of Texas’ (TNT) 26th Annual Youth Conference the Brazos Valley TROUPE (BVT) kids were awarded for their performance of “Help Desk.”. They received a special Adjudicator’s Award for Outstanding Achievement...
MOVIES
KBTX.com

Fewer blood donations during the summer puts strain on hospital supply

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures start to increase, blood donations unfortunately start to decrease. During the summer blood centers see fewer people come to give blood. “We typically see a decline in donors due to schools being out, people are traveling, a lot of people’s normal routines are getting interrupted like I said because they’re going on vacation or you know projects that are coming up and they’re not really keeping their appointments. That’s causing our supply to be hindered during the summertime,” says Cameron Palmer with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

HOME NEAR GAY HILL DESTROYED IN FIRE

A Washington County home is a total loss after a fire Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called out shortly before 2 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Luedemann Lane, in the Gay Hill area. According to Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Chief Curtis Rodenbeck, units arrived to find...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Volunteers#Craft Beers#Foster Parents#Cheers#Food Drink#Beverages#Charity#Casa
KBTX.com

College Station mayor talks Costco, rental unit inspections on BVTM

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new Costco in College Station is set to open in August. Monday on Brazos Valley This Morning, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said the company is currently hiring 200 people to work at the location on the Highway 6 feeder just north of William D. Fitch Parkway.
KBTX.com

Companies quietly giving consumers less for the same cost

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Buyers may not have noticed, but lately there are less chips in snack bags and smaller rolls of toilet paper being sold for the same price as the original products. This phenomenon has been dubbed “shrinkflation.”. Dennis Jansen, the Director of the Private Enterprise Research...
KBTX.com

Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills

Juneteenth Freedom Walk celebrated in College Station. The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team. The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team. Aggie baseball fans say team...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
KBTX.com

Training exercise will bring an increase in aircraft activity to BCS on Wednesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from Texas Task Force 1:. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Texas Military Department will partner with Texas A&M Task Force 1, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and numerous other state, federal and military agencies from across Texas and the nation to conduct a large-scale aviation search and rescue exercise (called the 2022 SAREX) in the Brazos Valley.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Missing Bryan woman found safe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County authorities searching for a Bryan woman who went missing on June 12 say she has been safely located. Holly Bowe, 32, was last seen Sunday evening in the 1800 block of Sandy Point Road.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Pair of men arrested in connection with tire and wheel thefts in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Good detective work has led to the arrest of two men who may be connected with a tire and wheel theft investigation last month at an apartment complex in Bryan. Police say in the early hours of May 4, five vehicles had tires and wheels stolen...
KBTX.com

Bryan-College Station housing market continues to heat up for sellers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As mortgage and interest rates creep up across the county, fewer people can afford to enter the housing market. The number of people taking out mortgages continues to drop. According to new data released by Attom, a property database, and real estate research company, applications for home loans are down 32% from year marking the fastest decline in eight years.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Firefighters respond to home fire in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a fire inside a home Monday afternoon in the 8600 block of Rock Prairie Road between Olden Lane and William D Fitch Parkway. Currently, it’s unclear if anyone was home when the fire began and it’s too soon to say...

Comments / 0

Community Policy