ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, VA

NJPW Dominion 6.12 in Osaka-jo Hall live results

By Wrestling Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q87fo_0g8C2Yk100

Mid-June in New Japan Pro-Wrestling can only mean one thing: It’s time for Dominion. Specifically, it’s time for NJPW Dominion 6.12 in Osaka-jo Hall, where there are multiple titles on the line, a Provisional KOPW 2022 Trophy to award, and one of the pieces of the Forbidden Door will slide into place.

The headliner will see Kazuchika Okada put his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jay White . Though White has had success against the Rainmaker in the past, he’s never beaten him one on one for a title, and the last time they met in a championship bout (at ROH/NJPW G1 SuperCard in 2019), it was Okada taking some gold away from White.

Tama Tonga will also put his NEVER Openweight Championship on the line against Karl Anderson is a battle between two men better known for their tag team title success. Speaking of tag teams, the IWGP Tag Team Championship is also at stake as the Bullet Club duo of Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens attempts to hold off the challenge of Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb of United Empire.

And one of the most intriguing bouts on the card doesn’t have any gold up for grabs, but does get the winner a shot at a title on American soil later this month. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto will do battle at Dominion with the winner advancing to face AEW’s Jon Moxley at Forbidden Door for the Interim AEW World Championship in Chicago.

The card is being carried live for U.S. fans via NJPW World, but if you’re not able to catch the action as it goes down, simply bookmark this page and check back as we update it throughout the (late) night in the U.S. and afternoon in Japan with the latest NJPW Dominion 6.12 in Osaka-jo Hall live results.

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlinginc.com

Reby Hardy Reacts To Jeff Hardy DUI Arrest

Reby Hardy, the wife of Matt Hardy, has an amusing reaction to Jeff Hardy’s latest legal troubles. As seen below, Reby posted a video on TikTok where she can be seen praying for the health of her husband ahead of The Hardys’ three-way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles this Wednesday on “Dynamite.”
WWE
ClutchPoints

Riddle’s WWE Championship Match with Roman Reigns gets a new stipulation

Riddle is looking to make a reservation for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He’s bounced between Raw and SmakDown in search of a title shot, and no matter what obstacle has been placed in his path, be that The Miz, Sami Zayn, or The Usos, his pursuit of defending Randy Orton’s honor has remained one […] The post Riddle’s WWE Championship Match with Roman Reigns gets a new stipulation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Ronda Rousey suffered an injury

During the episode of the blue show that aired last Friday on FOX television screens, WWE wanted to stage a Six-Pack Challenge, which should have already been staged on Raw, when Sasha and Naomi left the company, with the athletes called into question who were instead: Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Shotzi and Xia Li.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Star Released Due to Policy Violation

WWE NXT star Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan has been released, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer reports Donovan was let go due to a policy violation. The release happened after Saturday night’s live event in Largo, Florida. “This wasn’t a budget or creative decision,” Meltzer wrote, “but a policy issue and he was told he may be brought back in a year.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Sterling, VA
Wrestling World

Latest update on Sasha Banks and Naomi's status

Sasha Banks and Naomi, former couple champions, had left the arena where the Monday Night Raw show was to be held on May 16 after a major disagreement over the direction of their booking. In fact, initially, the booking of the evening included the participation of both women in a six-pack challenge match in the main event to decree the number one contender for the Raw title held by Bianca Belair, so their exit forced the backstage team to modify quickly the script.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Him Again? WWE Announces Surprise Return For Next Week’s Monday Night Raw

Welcome back to WWE. There are all kinds of ways to present a wrestler and some of them are a little more ridiculous than others. One of the best things that can be done at times is give someone something brand new, but if it is too over the top, the result might not be as positive as the company was expecting. That might be the case again, but now someone might be making a return to their old presentation.
PWMania

Elias Returning to WWE RAW Next Week

Elias is making a comeback to WWE. In singles action on this week’s RAW, Ezekiel, Elias’ younger brother but not Elias, faced Kevin Owens, in a rematch of Owens’ win over Zeke at WWE Hell In a Cell. Zeke won Monday night’s match via count out. Owens was counted out while yelling at the announcers for referring to his opponent as Ezekiel instead of Elias. After the match, Zeke took the mic and announced that he wants in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He also revealed that he contacted his brother Elias, who is so excited that he’ll be packing his guitar and heading to RAW next week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Cobb
Person
Chase Owens
Person
Tama Tonga
Person
Hiroshi Tanahashi
Person
Hirooki Goto
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Karl Anderson
Person
Kazuchika Okada
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – June 13, 2022

WWE RAW Results – June 13, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Miz is in the ring and he welcomes everyone to MizTV. Miz welcomes Paul Heyman, but Paul says he has this and Paul introduces himself. Miz thanks Paul for talking to him...
411mania.com

Drew McIntyre Marks Anniversary of His Release From WWE

In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre commented on his release from the WWE back in 2014 and how far he’s come since then. He was eventually hired back in 2017 and would go on to become a 2-time WWE champion. He wrote: “June 12, 2014: Drew McIntyre is...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Sasha Banks Spotted With A New Look After WWE Suspension

Sasha Banks underwent Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) eye surgery earlier this week. Newsom Eye, the ophthalmologist center that performed the surgery, shared videos and photos of Banks pre-and post-surgery. As seen below, the final photo of the slide shows Sasha sporting a different hairdo than her last appearance on WWE TV.
WWE
Fightful

Ronda Rousey Names Who She Would Return To MMA To Fight

Ronda Rousey has nothing but respect for Gina Carano and would return for that fight. Ronda Rousey helped put women's MMA on the map. But she credits her interest in fighting to Gina Carano. Because of this, Gina is still the one person that Rondo would return to MMA to fight. She tells Kurt Angle as much on the most recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jo Hall#Osaka#Combat#White#Roh Njpw G1 Supercard#American#Njpw World
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (6/13)

Tonight’s RAW airs live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, continuing the road to WWE Money In the Bank. The first red brand Money In The Bank qualifying matches are expected to air on tonight’s show. Lacey Evans qualified by defeating Xia Li on Friday’s SmackDown, while Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre ended in a no contest and will be re-visited once Adam Pearce decides if they should be added to the event or compete in a Second Chance qualifier.
WICHITA, KS
PWMania

Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Dropped A Wrestler for Etiquette Reasons

On this week’s episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey discussed proper backstage etiquette. Angle stressed the importance of never saying “you’re welcome” in response to “thank you.”. “You say ‘thank you,’ and someone says ‘you’re welcome,’ that’s the usual way...
Larry Brown Sports

AEW announces discipline for Jeff Hardy after latest DUI

AEW wrestling star Jeff Hardy was once again arrested for driving while under the influence this week, and it could be quite some time before we see him back in the ring. Hardy has been suspended indefinitely. AEW president and CEO Tony Khan released a statement on Tuesday saying Hardy has been suspended without pay and will not be allowed back until he completes a treatment program and shows he can stay sober.
411mania.com

Big E. Tosses His Neck Brace In the Trash in New Video

Big E. is doing away with his neck brace, tossing it in the trash in a new video. The WWE star, who has been out of action since he suffered a broken neck during a match on the March 11th episode of Smackdown, shared a video to his Instagram story (shared on Twitter by Ryan Satin) in which he tosses his brace into the garbage.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Wrestling World

WWE changes Roman Reigns' schedule again

Apparently, WWE has not yet identified the wrestler who might just be joined for star power by his WWE and Universal champion for an upcoming titled match, with the leadership of the federation number one in the pro-wrestling world still standing. working hard on its creation, trying to find a...
PWMania

Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) Announces His Retirement From Wrestling

Legendary Japanese wrestler Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) has announced his retirement from the ring during Sunday’s CyberFight Festival 2022. Mutoh has been out of action since January due to a hip ailment, but he returned to the ring last month. He will need a hip replacement if the hip becomes malformed, and he will be unable to wrestle.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy