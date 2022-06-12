Mid-June in New Japan Pro-Wrestling can only mean one thing: It’s time for Dominion. Specifically, it’s time for NJPW Dominion 6.12 in Osaka-jo Hall, where there are multiple titles on the line, a Provisional KOPW 2022 Trophy to award, and one of the pieces of the Forbidden Door will slide into place.

The headliner will see Kazuchika Okada put his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jay White . Though White has had success against the Rainmaker in the past, he’s never beaten him one on one for a title, and the last time they met in a championship bout (at ROH/NJPW G1 SuperCard in 2019), it was Okada taking some gold away from White.

Tama Tonga will also put his NEVER Openweight Championship on the line against Karl Anderson is a battle between two men better known for their tag team title success. Speaking of tag teams, the IWGP Tag Team Championship is also at stake as the Bullet Club duo of Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens attempts to hold off the challenge of Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb of United Empire.

And one of the most intriguing bouts on the card doesn’t have any gold up for grabs, but does get the winner a shot at a title on American soil later this month. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto will do battle at Dominion with the winner advancing to face AEW’s Jon Moxley at Forbidden Door for the Interim AEW World Championship in Chicago.

The card is being carried live for U.S. fans via NJPW World, but if you’re not able to catch the action as it goes down, simply bookmark this page and check back as we update it throughout the (late) night in the U.S. and afternoon in Japan with the latest NJPW Dominion 6.12 in Osaka-jo Hall live results.

