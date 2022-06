On a beautiful night on the campus of Mercyhurst University in Erie, PA, Cleveland SC came back from an early Erie 3rd minute goal to win their fourth game of the year over the Commodores, 2-1, on two late second half goals by Alec Nagucki and Ailton Silva. With the loss, Erie sits in last place in the Rust Belt conference while Cleveland stays atop the standings with 12 points.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO