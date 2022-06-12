ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Explorers topple Railcats with magical 9th inning rally

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UzT7n_0g8C2O9z00

GARY, INDIANA – Pitchers hitting, back to back homers, the Sioux City Explorers ninth inning comeback had it all against the Gary SouthShore RailCats as the X’s pulled off the win 6-3.

Sioux City struck first in the second inning. A Nick Franklin single with the bases loaded and one out brought home the game’s first run but Chase Harris was thrown out at the plate to keep the X’s lead to only 1-0.

Tom Windle the X’s starter was magnificent throwing four no hit innings to begin his night. He surrendered only two hits over his five total frames but they came in the form of back to back solo home runs from Sam Abbott and Thomas Walraven to give the RailCats a 2-1 lead.

Gary added a run in the sixth when an error with two outs in the inning scored a run from third to push the RailCats lead to 3-1.

Heading into the ninth, Sioux City brought up the bottom third of their order trailing by two runs. Blake Tiberi reached to lead off the inning when the RailCats first baseman committed an error missing the throw. After a fly out to center, John Anthon singled to right field to put two runners aboard.

Chase Harris was ejected from the game in the ninth for arguing balls and strikes leading to X’s pitcher Patrick Ledet playing in left field. Ledet had started game one of the doubleheader the previous day. Ledet’s turn in the order came up in the ninth and he singled into centerfield in his first professional plate appearance to drive home a run and make it a 3-2 game.

After Jack Eisenbarger (1-2) took the loss was relieved by Carlos Vega. Danny Amaral homered the opposite way over the right field wall to give Sioux City a 5-3 lead. He was quickly followed by a home run from Nick Franklin as the X’s went back to back in the ninth.

In the bottom of the inning, Thomas McIlraith (7) pitched for a second straight day and earned the save, his third of the road trip with a scoreless frame.

Nate Gercken (1-0) picked up the win in relief for Sioux City with a scoreless eighth.

The Explorers will finish off the series and the road trip on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm. Zach Hedges (0-2, 5.29) will take the bump for Sioux City and will be opposed by lefty Chris Erwin (0-1, 4.73) for the RailCats.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

X’s bats light up Monarchs in series-opening win

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Explorers seem to enjoy playing Kansas City in 2022. The X’s opened their three-game series with the Monarchs at Lewis and Clark Park in front of a huge crowd on Pack the Park Night, and didn’t leave fans disappointed. Starting pitcher Kevin McCanna picked up his American […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

SPORTS BRIEFS: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn's Kooper Ebel commits to Iowa State football, USD women's basketball set to play in Greece

HARTLEY, Iowa — Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School junior Kooper Ebel announced Monday on social media that he has committed to play for Iowa State's football program following his senior season. With Ebel's commitment, the Cyclones landed their fifth in-state recruit among the 2023 class. Ebel led the Hawks in total...
HARTLEY, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. A self-taught livestock auctioneer from Dunlap, Iowa has been named the 2022 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. Will Epperly works for Dunlap Livestock Auction, and West Point Livestock Auction in West Point, Nebraska. Held in Shipshewana, Indiana, the 58th annual competition was presented by the Livestock Marketing Association (LMA).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
City
Sioux City, IA
Gary, IN
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
Sioux City, IA
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
KCAU 9 News

Helpful options available as Siouxland begins to heat up

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An air conditioning unit is a potentially life-saving resource, but not everyone in Siouxland has access to this necessity. For people with houses but no air conditioning, some local organizations lend a helping hand. Jean Logan is the executive director of the Community Action Agency of Siouxland. They distribute air […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Amaral
KCCI.com

Iowa reports some Primary election errors due to machine malfunctions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Voting machines used in last week's Iowa primaries malfunctioned, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office said. KCRG reports just a few dozen errors have been reported, but it's raising a lot of eyebrows because those machines are used in most Iowa counties. That includes...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sioux City Explorers#Railcats
KCAU 9 News

RiseFest raises an economic impact in Sheldon area

"While this is only one weekend event, it brings in 15,000 to 20,000 people per year, hotels are full and obviously with all the purchasing of the food fuel and lodging...those continue to rise," said Curt Strouth, the community development director for Sheldon Chamber and Development Corporation.
SHELDON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy