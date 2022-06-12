Ms. Marvel Writer Reveals Major Plot Point Kevin Feige Vetoed

Marvel's Avengers is adding a brand-new skin that gives the Incredible Hulk some... *checks notes*... bunny slippers? Since Marvel's Avengers launched in 2020, it has been regularly supported with all kinds of new outfits. Some of them are new and original, some are based on popular comic runs, and others have taken direct inspiration from the MCU films. It has given players who are still playing the game ways to keep things fresh. Sadly, the game has been starved of major content updates. Outside of some story updates shortly after launch, the only other significant updates have been the Black Panther expansion in August 2021 and a PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man update. As of right now, the future of the game with regards to big new expansions remains unclear.
