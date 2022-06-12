Ms. Marvel Writer Reveals Major Plot Point Kevin Feige Vetoed

One fan-favorite Paramount+ series has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. On the popular aggregation site, the newest season of Evil sits at 100% with critics and 80% with audiences. Those are absolutely sterling marks for a show that has made the pivot from broadcast television to streaming. Season 3 of Evil proves one thing that most audiences will travel with a program if they love it. As streaming has continued to evolve in recent years, an observable phenomenon that has sprung up alongside it is: shows getting another chance because of rabid fanbases. Evil never had to get to that point. But, you can be sure that decision-makers might not have been too thrilled if things didn't keep going in a positive direction. Well, it looks like a Season 4 might be in order after these first returns hit the Internet.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO