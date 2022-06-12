ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Taiwan says it's willing to engage with China, doesn't want to close door

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2CtE_0g8C192Y00

TAIPEI, June 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan does not want to close the door to China and is willing to engage in the spirit of goodwill, but on an equal basis and without political preconditions, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Sunday.

Relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, are at their lowest in decades, with China increasing political and military pressure to get the island to accept its sovereignty.

Earlier on Sunday at a security forum in Singapore, China's defence minister said the Chinese government sought "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan but reserved "other options". read more

Speaking to reporters after China banned the import of grouper fish from Taiwan on safety grounds, a move Taipei called politically motivated, Su said Taiwan has always had goodwill towards China. read more

"As long as there is equality, reciprocity and no political preconditions, we are willing to engage in goodwill with China," he said, reiterating a position President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly made in public.

"As for China's harassment of Taiwan with military aircraft, warships, unreasonable suppression and political actions, the one being most unreasonable is China," he added.

"Taiwan does not want to close the door to China. It is China that has used various means to oppress and treat Taiwan unreasonably."

China has refused to speak to Tsai since she was first elected in 2016, viewing her as a separatist who has refused to accept that China and Taiwan are part of "one China".

Tsai says only Taiwan's people can decide their future, and while they want peace with China will defend themselves if attacked.

Taiwan's people, who live in one of Asia's most freewheeling and liberal democracies, have shown no interest in being ruled by autocratic China.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Taipei#Beijing#Chinese
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy