‘Amazing’ Swinney Camp experience exceeded expectations of top Midwest TE

A highly touted tight end prospect from the Midwest made his way to Clemson for the first session of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 1 and came away very impressed after his time at the camp.

It was the first-ever trip to Tiger Town for Marian Central Catholic High School (Woodstock, Illinois) four-star Christian Bentancur, who is ranked as the nation’s No. 14 tight end in the 2024 class by 247Sports and really enjoyed participating in the camp.

In fact, his expectations coming into it were exceeded.

“It went amazing,” Bentancur told The Clemson Insider regarding his camp experience. “Went better than expected and was very fun!”

Bentancur, who boasts more than two dozen scholarship offers, is on the Tigers’ recruiting radar and had been communicating a little bit with tight ends coach Kyle Richardson prior to attending the camp.

According to Bentancur, Richardson and Clemson’s coaches seemed to like what they saw from the 6-foot-5, 235-pound rising junior when he worked out.

“Coach Richardson and the rest of the coaching staff seemed very interested and impressed,” Bentancur said. “Big things are coming soon!”

Based on how the camp went for Bentancur and his conversations with Richardson, Bentancur is optimistic about his chances of adding Clemson to his offer list that already includes schools such as Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati.

“I feel like my chances are pretty good after talking to Coach Richardson,” Bentancur said of potentially earning an offer from Clemson. “Hopefully we’ll see it in the near future!”

Clemson certainly piques Bentancur’s interest, especially after his first trip to campus and outstanding Swinney Camp experience, and he would love to add the Tigers to his offer list.

“It is definitely an elite program with a lot to offer with a beautiful area,” he said, “and the people are great.”

Bentancur is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 prospect in the state of Illinois, No. 14 tight end nationally and No. 235 overall prospect regardless of position for the 2024 class.

As a sophomore last season, he recorded 53 receptions for 1,165 yards and 16 touchdowns.

