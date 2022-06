Houston Dynamo Football Club President of Business Operations John Walker will step down at the end of the 2022 season after four seasons with the Club. Under his leadership, the Club has experienced growth in the season-ticket base for both the Dynamo and the Dash and signed significant long-term partnerships with Fubo Gaming and Shell Energy. Walker also led a club rebrand in 2020 and oversaw improvements at PNC Stadium including new video boards, premium seating areas, and safe standing for the Hustle Town Supporters section. He was recognized in Sports Business Journal in 2021 as an industry leader in diverse hiring.

