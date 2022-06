Wayne Gretzky has seen it all on the ice, and his experience has led him to compare the Tampa Bay Lightning, who aregunning for a three-peat in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals, with the Edmonton Oilers’ rivals in the 1980s — the legendary New York Islanders. Via Joe Smith of The Athletic: “Their resilience is […] The post Wayne Gretzky drops legendary comparison for Lightning ahead of 2022 Stanley Cup Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO