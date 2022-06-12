ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
31 masked Patriot Front extremists were arrested outside an Idaho Pride event after being seen loading into a U-Haul looking 'like a little army'

By Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
 3 days ago

The white nationalist group Patriot Front attends the March For Life on January 8, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

  • Patriot Front is a white nationalist hate group that formed after the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, VA.
  • The men, who had shields and a smoke grenade, were charged with misdemeanor conspiracy to riot.
  • Idaho has seen an increase in far-right extremism in recent years.

Police in Idaho arrested 31 members of the extremist Patriot Front group Saturday outside a Pride event after a concerned citizen reported masked men who "looked like a little army" were loading riot gear into a U-Haul.

"They were all wearing similar attire. They had shields, shin guards, and other riot gear with them, including at least one smoke grenade," Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said in a press conference .

Each of the men was charged with a misdemeanor count of conspiracy to riot, White said.

The men wore insignias for Patriot Front, described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as "a white nationalist hate group that formed in the aftermath of the deadly 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, of August 12, 2017."

White said the police department received information over several days indicating hate groups would be in attendance during the Pride in the Park event hosted by the North Idaho Pride Alliance. An increased presence of uniformed officers was prepared in response.

Videos of the arrest quickly circulated on social media, as local journalists were prepared to cover possible clashes between hate groups and people gathered for the annual Pride in the Park event. Idaho, a state which boasts a House representative belonging to the Oath Keepers , has seen an increase in far-right extremism in recent years.

Representatives from the North Idaho Pride Alliance did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

Only one of the men who was arrested and had completed the booking process at the time of the press conference was from Idaho, White said. Others were from Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Arkansas, Wyoming, Washington, Oregon, and Virginia.

He also confirmed the Coeur d'Alene police department was in contact with the FBI regarding the incident.

"It is clear to us, based on the gear that the individuals had all with them, the stuff they had in their possession and in the U-Haul with them, along with paperwork that we seized from them, that they came to riot downtown," White said in the press conference.

The Coeur d'Alene police department declined to answer Insider's questions regarding the incident.

Comments / 62

Abe Alexander
3d ago

They have every right to protest just like the violent leftists we've seen for the past several years.

Reply(3)
7
Chief Slap-a- bitch
3d ago

This is Fake. Complete set up. Release names. Lets see who they really are. Won't happen. Set up by Dems just as all these shootings.

Reply(18)
5
clowlee
3d ago

Why are they hiding their faces? Don’t they think their parents would be proud they are standing in judgement of someone else’s life?

Reply(4)
2
 

Related
Herald-Journal

Video shows Patriot Front members arrested in Idaho practicing ‘flash’ tactics in southern Utah last year

Over the weekend, six Utahns were among the 31 members of the right-wing extremist group Patriot Front arrested in Idaho. Authorities allege they planned to spark a riot at a local Pride event in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. The neo-Nazi organization has been active in Utah since at least 2019. Members conducted a training camp in southern Utah late last year.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NBC News

Idaho officers getting death threats after arresting 31 Patriot Front white nationalists near Pride event

Idaho police said they've received death threats since arresting 31 men affiliated with white nationalist group Patriot Front near an annual LGBTQ+ event over the weekend. Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White spoke to reporters Monday, saying that his department has fielded about 149 calls in the aftermath of the arrests. He said about 50 percent of the calls have been praise from the community, who offer their names and express pride in the department.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Salon

Sheriff releases photos, addresses of 31 "Patriot Front" members accused of targeting Pride event

Idaho authorities on Saturday arrested 31 alleged members of the white supremacist Patriot Front after they were found in the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. Video published online showed police opening the back of the truck to discover dozens of masked men in matching Patriot Front outfits and riot gear in Coeur d'Alene. The truck was stopped near an Idaho Pride event. Officials at a news conference alleged that the group planned to riot at the park where the event was held, as well as other locations. The men were equipped with shields, shin guards, and at least one smoke grenade, according to police.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Jail roster lists those arrested near Coeur d’Alene Pride event

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Names of the 31 people arrested for conspiracy to riot in downtown Coeur d’Alene have been listed on the Kootenai County Jail roster. Coeur d’Alene Police said those arrested were members of the white nationalist group “Patriot Front.” Here are some of their names: Jared Michael Boyce Nathan David Brenner Colton Michael Brown Josiah Daniel Buster...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
