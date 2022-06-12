ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Opening of Phase 2 of the Silver Line Approaches

By Clark Construction
vivareston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the opening of Phase 2 of the Silver Line approaches, commuters, business owners, developers and politicians continue to press for a timeline regarding passenger service. As Fairfax County supervisors Walter Alcorn (Hunter Mill) and John Foust (Dranesville) have recently learned, just about everybody who lives or works along the Dulles...

www.vivareston.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Army Corps of Engineers to Present Plan to Prevent Northern Virginia Flooding

The Army Corps of Engineers will hold a public meeting Tuesday night on a plan to prevent flooding in parts of Northern Virginia. Part of the plan includes building a floodwall along the George Washington Memorial Parkway at the Belle View Condominium complex south of Alexandria, a city all too familiar with flooded streets and homes.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Gov. Youngkin Again Calls for Gas Tax Holiday

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin again is calling for a suspension of the commonwealth's gas tax as a way to help lower the price at the pump. "I am not giving up on the gas tax. We're are still working. It is the single biggest topic that I hear from Virginians," Youngkin said.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

Wegmans Says Goodbye To Plastic Bags At Virginia Stores

Customers will soon no longer be able to get single-use plastic bags at Wegmans stores in Virginia, the company announced this week. The grocery chain said stores in Leesburg, Dulles, Potomac, Lake Manassas, Virginia Beach, and Charlottesville would stop using the bags beginning on July 1. Wegmans in Fairfax and Richmond counties have already phased out single-use plastic bags.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Line#Washington Dc#Infrastructure#Land Use#Traffic#Capital Rail Constructors#Wmata#The Airports Authority
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of June 13, 2022 indictments

On or about March 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dameon Allen Graham did unlawfully and feloniously having reason to know a person is a law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of his duties as such, and with the intent to impede or prevent such officer from performing his official duties, knowingly and without the officer’s permission, attempt to remove the officer’s stun weapon as defined in § 18.2-308.1 from the possession of the officer or deprive the officer of the use of the weapon, in violation of § 18.2-26 and 18.2-57.02 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1356-A6 COUNT ONE: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4.
WTOP

Virginia AG Miyares: Loudoun Co. school board suit to halt special grand jury ‘legally baseless’

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says the Loudoun County School Board’s lawsuit attempting to shut down a special grand jury investigation is “legally baseless.”. As WTOP first reported last month, the school board is seeking a temporary injunction to prohibit any further actions by the special grand jury, convened by Miyares, to look into how the school system handled two sexual assaults by the same high school student last year.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Get Away: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center

Opening in Virginia Beach this June after a nearly $29 million renovation, the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center’s South Building will feature new animals, including a giant Pacific octopus, chocolate chip sea stars, and an array of jellyfish, plus a moon jelly touch pool. Interactive exhibits highlight why cuttlefish are the magicians of the sea, how disco clams produce light, and more.
Inside Nova

Remembering a tragic day at Fort Belvoir

Members of the community gathered June 1 to remember six Fort Belvoir soldiers who in 1967 volunteered to help build Little League baseball fields at Howrey Park in Annandale. They were all electrocuted when the flagpole they were erecting contacted a power line while they struggled to keep it upright in the wind.
FORT BELVOIR, VA
cbs19news

Man killed in Spotsylvania motorcycle crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Spotsylvania County resident has died due to a motorcycle crash. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7:25 p.m. June 10 on Courthouse Road just south of the intersection with Robert E. Lee Drive. Police say a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Troopers investigate deadly head-on motorcycle crash

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly head-on crash involving a motorcycle. Troopers were called just before 7:30 p.m. on June 10 to the crash along Route 208, just south of Route 608. “A 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling south on Route 208 when it...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

WPD ask for identification of a thief

The Winchester Police Department (WPD) announced the investigation of an early morning burglary and auto theft from Winchester Toyota. Between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Sunday June 12 a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2017 BMW M4 were stolen from the lot. Before the vehicles were stolen a larger individual...
WINCHESTER, VA
shoredailynews.com

Three sentenced for jail fight

Three county jail inmates were sentenced last week in Accomack Circuit Court for their part in an August 2021 fight “that went too far.”. Northampton Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton, the special prosecutor for the cases, said inmates in Cellblock E followed a self-imposed system of order until the victim in the fight, 30-year-old Derek Michael Robinson, of New Jersey, was put into the block and didn’t go along with the rules.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy