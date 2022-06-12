As the opening of Phase 2 of the Silver Line approaches, commuters, business owners, developers and politicians continue to press for a timeline regarding passenger service. As Fairfax County supervisors Walter Alcorn (Hunter Mill) and John Foust (Dranesville) have recently learned, just about everybody who lives or works along the Dulles...
DULLES, Va. — Negotiations between the Washington Commanders and economic leaders in Loudoun County are continuing despite the failure of a stadium financing package that would have given owner Dan Snyder hundreds of millions of dollars to help pay for the stadium. But if the Commanders want to build...
The Army Corps of Engineers will hold a public meeting Tuesday night on a plan to prevent flooding in parts of Northern Virginia. Part of the plan includes building a floodwall along the George Washington Memorial Parkway at the Belle View Condominium complex south of Alexandria, a city all too familiar with flooded streets and homes.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin again is calling for a suspension of the commonwealth's gas tax as a way to help lower the price at the pump. "I am not giving up on the gas tax. We're are still working. It is the single biggest topic that I hear from Virginians," Youngkin said.
Customers will soon no longer be able to get single-use plastic bags at Wegmans stores in Virginia, the company announced this week. The grocery chain said stores in Leesburg, Dulles, Potomac, Lake Manassas, Virginia Beach, and Charlottesville would stop using the bags beginning on July 1. Wegmans in Fairfax and Richmond counties have already phased out single-use plastic bags.
Here’s a heads up if you’ll be traveling on northbound Interstate 95 Thursday: New LED signs that can show varying speed limits will be lit up in some areas. Specifically, they’ll be in Caroline and Spotsylvania counties and in the City of Fredericksburg. The Virginia Department of...
On or about March 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dameon Allen Graham did unlawfully and feloniously having reason to know a person is a law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of his duties as such, and with the intent to impede or prevent such officer from performing his official duties, knowingly and without the officer’s permission, attempt to remove the officer’s stun weapon as defined in § 18.2-308.1 from the possession of the officer or deprive the officer of the use of the weapon, in violation of § 18.2-26 and 18.2-57.02 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1356-A6 COUNT ONE: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says the Loudoun County School Board’s lawsuit attempting to shut down a special grand jury investigation is “legally baseless.”. As WTOP first reported last month, the school board is seeking a temporary injunction to prohibit any further actions by the special grand jury, convened by Miyares, to look into how the school system handled two sexual assaults by the same high school student last year.
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — After a Loudoun County judge removed Commonwealth Attorney's Office from prosecuting a burglary case, Buta Biberaj held a press conference Tuesday calling out Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares directly for making cases like this political fodder. "This is a specific message to Attorney General Jason...
ARLINGTON, Va. — There doesn't appear to be an end in sight to record-high gas prices and everyone is feeling the pain at the pump. Over the weekend, the national average for a gallon of gasoline hit $5. Shanerica Filmore says she looks for bargains when choosing where to...
Opening in Virginia Beach this June after a nearly $29 million renovation, the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center’s South Building will feature new animals, including a giant Pacific octopus, chocolate chip sea stars, and an array of jellyfish, plus a moon jelly touch pool. Interactive exhibits highlight why cuttlefish are the magicians of the sea, how disco clams produce light, and more.
There’s an unusual dispute in Loudoun County, where a Virginia circuit court judge has disqualified County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj and her team from participating in a criminal case. Biberaj said Tuesday that she is appealing the judge’s order to the state supreme court. “I submit to...
Members of the community gathered June 1 to remember six Fort Belvoir soldiers who in 1967 volunteered to help build Little League baseball fields at Howrey Park in Annandale. They were all electrocuted when the flagpole they were erecting contacted a power line while they struggled to keep it upright in the wind.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Spotsylvania County resident has died due to a motorcycle crash. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7:25 p.m. June 10 on Courthouse Road just south of the intersection with Robert E. Lee Drive. Police say a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle...
According to police, 33-year-old Albert P. Gregory III, of Spotsylvania, was driving a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle south along Courthouse Road when he crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 26-year-old woman from Partlow, Va.
The Winchester Police Department (WPD) announced the investigation of an early morning burglary and auto theft from Winchester Toyota. Between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Sunday June 12 a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2017 BMW M4 were stolen from the lot. Before the vehicles were stolen a larger individual...
Three county jail inmates were sentenced last week in Accomack Circuit Court for their part in an August 2021 fight “that went too far.”. Northampton Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton, the special prosecutor for the cases, said inmates in Cellblock E followed a self-imposed system of order until the victim in the fight, 30-year-old Derek Michael Robinson, of New Jersey, was put into the block and didn’t go along with the rules.
