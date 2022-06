Edenton, NC – The Edenton Steamers, playing as the Chowan County Cantaloupes, fell to the Norfolk Redbirds 4-0 at Historic Hicks Field. It was the first of four home Tuesday games where the Steamers will play as the Cantaloupes. The Cantaloupes jerseys will be auctioned off at the final Tuesday home game in July and all proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club.

