Apex Legends Mobile update adds Loba to the legends roster

Mechs are usually portrayed as weapons of mass destruction. Even if you can become friends with them (looking at you, Titanfall 2), in the end they’re all about stomping around and firing your gun arms. Enter Lightyear Frontier, a game that drops you onto an undiscovered planet with the mech as your Swiss army knife. Here, machines don’t kill, they “shoot to create”. In this mix of exploration, base-building and farming, mechs can equip up to four different tools for any job – whether that’s shooting seeds into a farming bed, hydrating them with your hose, or collecting resources with a drilling attachment. They look as if a tractor turned into a Transformer, the red front especially reminiscent of old farming vehicle designs.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO