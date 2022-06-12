Cox, Tabb boys’ soccer, Lafayette girls win state championships
LEESBURG (WAVY) – Three Hampton Roads soccer teams returned to Hampton Roads with state championships. Cox High School defeated Riverside 2-0 to claim its first Class 5 state championship since the 2009-10 season.
Tabb High School topped Meridian 1-0 to win the Class 3 title, which also happened to be the program’s first state championship in 25 years.
The Lafayette girls’ soccer team brought home its first ever state championship after beating Hidden Valley 5-0 to claim the Class 3 championship.
CLASS 6 GIRLS’ SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP
Kellam-0
Yorktown- 1
CLASS 5 GIRLS’ SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP
First Colonial-0
Briar Woods-1
CLASS 2 GIRLS’ SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP
Poquoson-1
Glenvar- 2
CLASS 5 SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Stone Bridge-2
Hickory-1
