NEW YORK (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Altice USA:. Suddenlink today [Wednesday] announces the opening of a new store located in the Vintage Retail Plaza shopping center at 11430 Quaker Ave in Lubbock, Texas. The new store opened under the name Optimum, which is the brand name that Suddenlink is transitioning to this year as part of the company’s broader commitment to reconnect with its customers and communities to provide best-in-class service and support under one brand.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO