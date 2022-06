DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Tuesday is a hot one away from Lake Superior. Temperatures climb into the 60 on the immediate lake shore a few miles away from the lake that’s where you make it into the 70s. Further inland, that’s where we begin to see the 80s and 90s. Some places, when you consider the humidity, it could feel close to 100. A heat advisory has been issued for most counties across Northwest Wisconsin. There is the potential for scattered showers and storms throughout the days, some of which could be strong to severe in nature. Otherwise, most of the day features partly to mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog closer to the lake.

1 DAY AGO