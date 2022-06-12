ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newville, PA

Mary J Finkey obituary 1951~2022

By Staff Report
Franklin County Free Press
Franklin County Free Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mary J Finkey, 70, of Newville passed away Friday June 10, 2022 in her home. She was born October 31, 1951 in Carlisle a daughter of the late Charles C. and...

fcfreepresspa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Earlene A Mickley obituary 1935~2022

Earlene A Mickley, age 87, of Biglerville, passed away June 12, 2022 at Magnolias of Chambersburg. She was born January 29, 1935, to the late Ergie R. and Myrtle (Wenk) Tuckey. In 2011, her beloved husband, Kenneth E. Mickley, Sr., passed away. Earlene was a member of the Wenksville United...
Franklin County Free Press

Arthur E Woods obituary 1936~2022

Husband, father and grandfather, Arthur E Woods, 86, of Fannettsburg, went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 15, 2022. He was born May 25, 1936 at home on Path Valley Road, Fort Loudon, to the late Thomas John and Flora Catherine (Corcelius) Woods. He moved to Mount Joy,...
FANNETTSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Robert D Mackey obituary 1969~2022

Robert D Mackey, age 52, of Shippensburg, passed away June 9, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born June 20, 1969 to Robert D. and Rita A. (Willis) Mackey. Robert was a heavy equipment mechanic for Letterkenny Army Depot, a member of Freedom in Christ Church, Minnequa Club, American Legion Post 223 and enjoyed tinkering with electronics. He especially loved his cats.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Glenn L. Campbell obituary 1936~2022

Glenn L. Campbell, a long-time resident of Doylesburg, passed away at Mennohaven, Chambersburg, on his 86th birthday, June 12, 2022. He was the loving husband of Betty (Kling) Campbell and they would have observed their 67th wedding anniversary in July. He was born June 12, 1936, in Doylesburg, a son...
DOYLESBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
City
Newville, PA
City
Home, PA
Carlisle, PA
Obituaries
Newville, PA
Obituaries
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Franklin County Free Press

Ardis Mae Blachowski obituary 1943~2022

Ardis Mae Blachowski, 78 of Fairfield, Pa passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Genesis Gettysburg Center. Born November 13, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Frank & Ethel (Zimmerman) Jones. Ardis was predeceased by her husband, Richard A. Blachowski, who died in 2019.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Frances Mae Diehl obituary 1922~2022

Miss Frances Mae Diehl, fondly known as “Pickle” to many, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the age of 99. She formerly resided on Baltimore Street in Greencastle, PA, and resided at the Shook Home in Chambersburg, PA, since 2016. Born September 5, 1922, in Shady Grove,...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Phyllis F Gross obituary 1926~2022

Phyllis F Gross, 96, of Chambersburg, and formerly of York County, passed away Monday afternoon, June 13, 2022 at The Shook Home in Chambersburg. Born February 21, 1926 in East Manchester Township, York County, PA, she was a daughter of the late Charles H. and Cora Myers Fink. Phyllis was...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Janet S Ervin obituary 1925~2022

Janet S Ervin, 97, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022 at Providence Place. She was born on February 25, 1925 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Gilmore and Beulah Straley. Janet is survived by a son, James (husband of Marcia) Whitmore of Chambersburg, and four grandchildren, Jeremy Whitmore...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Franklin County Free Press

Barbara Ann Miller obituary 1939~2022

Barbara Ann Miller (Trego), age 82, of New Bloomfield, gained her angel wings on June 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lewistown on November 26, 1939 to the late John and Naomi Grace (Burdge) Trego, Barb is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Charles “Bob” Miller.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Thomas L Sere obituary 1955~2022

Mr. Thomas L Sere, 67, of Waynesboro, PA passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in his home. Born March 9, 1955 in Memphis, TN, he was the son of the late Bob Sere and Jean (Coleman) Purvis. Tom served in the United States Army. He is survived by one...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Bonnie R Johnson Laughman 1974~2022

Bonnie R Johnson Laughman, 47, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born Saturday, August 31, 1974 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Clarence W. and Doris J. Hull Stouter. Bonnie was of the Christian faith. She was...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Franklin County Free Press

Charmagne Celeste Richardson 1954~2022

Charmagne Celeste Richardson, 68, of Scotland, PA, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at her home. Born February 14, 1954 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Aloyisus Francis Szymborski, Sr. and Gloria Maryanne Druschel Szymborski. Charmagne was employed as a nurse and nurse supervisor at...
Franklin County Free Press

Dean G Keller obituary 1932~2022

Dean G Keller, 89, formally of Mechanicsburg and Shippensburg, departed this life on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation (Carlisle). He was born on October 13, 1932 on the Letterkenny family farm, a son of the late Arthur and Catherine (Grove) Keller. Dean was a...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Richard “Dick” W Yohn 1943~2022

Richard “Dick” W Yohn, age 78, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at WellSpan York Hospital with his family by his side. The son of the late Willard H. and Mary Agnes (Piper) Yohn, Richard was born on the family farm in Shade Gap, PA on August 25, 1943. It is there on the farm that he learned the values of faith, family, and hard work, all of which served him well throughout his life.
Franklin County Free Press

Patrick R Parker obituary 1965~2022

Patrick R Parker, 57, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 13, 2022. Born May 17, 1965 in Minot, ND, he was the son of the late Patrick N. Parker and Carol Lee (Buchanan) Parker Alford. An Air Force brat, Patrick lived in many places including Germany where he...
Franklin County Free Press

Kathy R Thoman obituary 1971~2022

Kathy R Thoman, 50, of Shade Gap, passed away in her home on Monday, June 6, 2022, following an illness. She was the beloved wife of Keith A. Thoman. Kathy was born December 7, 1971, in Carlisle, a daughter of Nancy May (Strayer) McCoy Weibley of Newville and the late John William McCoy.
SHADE GAP, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Joseph M Waite obituary 1945~2022

Joseph M Waite, age 76, of Orrtanna, passed away June 8, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 16, 1945 in Baltimore, MD, a son of the late James H. and Charlotte (Bush) Waite. Joseph was a truck driver and owned Waite Transportation. He served in the US Air...
ORRTANNA, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Maria Donhauser Poulson 1926~2022

Maria Donhauser Poulson, 96, of Fairfield, PA died peacefully, Thursday evening, June 9, 2022 at Quincy Village, Waynesboro, PA. Born May 1, 1926 in Thanheim, Germany she was the daughter of the late Hans and Margaret (Prossal) Donhauser. She was the wife of the late Robert Poulson who died in 1976.
FAIRFIELD, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy