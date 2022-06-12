Mary J Finkey obituary 1951~2022

Richard “Dick” W Yohn, age 78, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at WellSpan York Hospital with his family by his side. The son of the late Willard H. and Mary Agnes (Piper) Yohn, Richard was born on the family farm in Shade Gap, PA on August 25, 1943. It is there on the farm that he learned the values of faith, family, and hard work, all of which served him well throughout his life.

