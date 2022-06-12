High school standouts shine in 2022 All-Star Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -They played a single game Tuesday night at Harmodon Park as SF West Hosted Brandon Valley in legion baseball. Ty Peyton had the big hit with a 2-run triple and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0 Brandon Valley and they went on to win by the same margin 5-2. Brandon Valley plays host to Renner Wednesday and SF West travels to Yankton.
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a night of firsts at Huset's Speedway Sunday night for all three winners. In the Late Model Street Stock division it was Corey Klaassen edging Mike Cheney in a photo finish win for his first win at Huset's Speedway.
ABERDEEN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — The South Dakota Golf Association Two-Man Championship was held at Moccasin Creek County Club over the weekend. The overall championship would go to Tyler Westra and Will Grevlos of Sioux Falls carding a 12 under, two-day total of 132. Some local top 20 results include the team of Joe Goar and Clay Bak of Watertown finished in a tie for 10th with a five-under-par, two-day score of 139, and Nick Mahowald and Jayden Engels of Watertown finished in a tie for 17th with a one-under-par, two-day score of 143.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota hopes to increase its presence in Sioux Falls and turn around a campus that's been struggling for much of the past 16 years to find its place in the state's largest city.
CARTWRIGHT BROTHERS (Sioux Falls) Mark Nelson and Jeff Schwebach have been part of the local music scene for more than 30 years, averaging 100-150 shows a year. They have released three CDs, including Serious, Peaking at Life, and Halfway to Nowhere.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stomp the Stigma 5K takes place Saturday at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. Tracey Quint, with Family Services Inc., joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about the significance of the event. Here’s a link to sign up for the race. https://runsignup.com/Race/SD/SiouxFalls/FamilyService5k.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are in the cards for our area heading into the overnight hours. 1:37 AM UPDATE: The SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has now been extended to include Brookings, Moody, Minnehaha and Deuel counties until 3 AM. The watch may likely be extended east and/or another watch could be issued downstream into Minnesota. A line of severe thunderstorms is tracking through Huron and Mitchell and is moving east-northeast at 50 mph. Areas along I-29 from Watertown to Sioux Falls should consider seeking shelter as these storms may produce winds up to 70 mph, hail to quarter size and possibly brief tornadoes.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some of us may be looking to get to the pool as temperatures reach the upper 90s, but there's one spot in Sioux Falls that is out of commission for a while. Sioux Falls Parks and Rec say that the lazy river is out of commission.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Education Specialist Allison Gould from the Great Plains Zoo joined us to talk about Gemma the Red-tailed Boa. This boa constrictor can grow up to twelve feet long and is non-venomous. They do not need to eat often, but when they do, they constrict their prey through suffocation and swallow it whole.
Last year in May of 2021, for the first time in what felt like forever, live music returned to Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Toby Keith would be the performer of choice to headline the impressive number of concerts coming back to the Sioux Empire.
If you have ever dreamed of owning a home with an in-ground swimming pool, a home theatre, and a wine cellar, I found the perfect South Dakota home for you. Believe it or not, the asking price for this South Dakota home in Jefferson is now $4.1 million. Since April 23rd, the price has dropped significantly. The original asking price for this South Dakota mansion? Almost $5 million. Holy cow!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Art Maneuver is an event showcasing local artists held on the second Thursday of each month behind Pho Quynh in Sioux Falls. The event gives artists from around the area a chance to sell some of their items directly to customers.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An escaped South Dakota prison inmate turns himself into the Minnehaha County Jail. The South Dakota Department of Corrections says Randall Heffner surrendered Wednesday. The Department of Corrections placed Heffner on escape status when he left his work-release job site in Yankton on June.
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Orthopedic Institute is building a new clinic in Mitchell, S.D., the practice said June 13. The office will be a move for the current Mitchell office, according to a news release. It's one of Orthopedic Institute's 15 satellite locations across South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota and Northeast Iowa.
TABOR, S.D.- US Bank and Freedom Alliance recently awarded three Gold Star families with vehicles at the end of May in their Driven to Serve initiative. Keely Schild, a South Dakota State University graduate from Tabor, was the recipient of one of the vehicles during the ceremony at the US Bank Stadium.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The reaction of two south Dakotans arrested with others for planned riots in Idaho at a Pride event hits home for Taneeza Islam, executive director of South Dakota Voices for peace, an organization supporting any marginalized group.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - T-Juanita Street Food and Cheladas is opening in Sioux Falls with a special performance and specialty foods. The restaurant located at 702 E. Eighth St. will celebrate its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Singer Jenni Lopez will take to the stage from 5 p.m. to close, and there will be special foods in addition to the regular menu.
When you think of a state that has 'beachfront homes', maybe Florida or California come to mind, but not South Dakota, right?. Landlocked South Dakota probably is near the bottom of most people's lists. As it turns out, there are some beautiful beachfront homes in South Dakota. This four-bedroom, three-bedroom home...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Mark Beard, from Sanford Health, joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning to talk about the importance of regular checkups for men.
