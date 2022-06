RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Just below the surface of Rapid City is a clinic that provides medical care to inmates in the Pennington County Jail. “They’re people, too. They need medical attention; they need things, too,” explained Alexys Schille, an LPN at the Pennington County Jail, a location she did not see herself working at.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO