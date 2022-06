While he couldn’t quite finish the job, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas came about as close to throwing a no-hitter as is humanly possible. Mikolas entered the ninth inning three outs short of a no-no. The Pittsburgh Pirates had scored a run off of him, but it was unearned, as Bryan Reynolds reached on an error, then was brought around to score on a pair of groundouts. Mikolas retired Michael Perez and Tucupita Marcano to start the ninth. Then, after falling behind 2-0, got the count back to 2-2 to Cal Mitchell, leaving Mikolas one strike away from a no-hitter. It didn’t happen.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO