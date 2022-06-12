ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 RBC Canadian Open final-round odds, golfers to watch

 3 days ago
Three rounds are in the book at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open and there are 16 golfers within 6 strokes of the lead. Below, we look at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open odds entering Sunday’s final round of the 111th tournament being played in Toronto. Check back throughout the season for our PGA Tour picks, predictions and bets.

Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau share the lead at 11-under-par 199. They’re 2 strokes better than 4 players heading into the final round at the St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto, which plays to 7,014 yards, par 70. McIlroy, the defending champ, is the No. 4 player in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings while Finau is ranked 49th.

Pre-tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+750 before the opening round and now at +30000) is tied for 29th at 3-under 207 after rounds of 69-67-71.

RBC Canadian Open – Final pairing

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Rory McIlroy (+150)

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 33-year-old McIlroy (who opened at +900 to win) is poised to defend his title at the RBC Canadian Open and get his 21st career tour title. He starts Sunday’s final round tied with Finau after rounds of 66-68-65. McIlroy, who has finished T18, 8, 5, 2 in his last 4 tournaments, has made 16 birdies and 5 bogeys in the first 3 rounds.

Tony Finau (+280)

The 32-year-old pro (who opened at +2000 to win) put himself in contention for his 3rd tour title after matching his career low of 62 (8-under) in Saturday’s third round to go with his 66-71. After a round with 7 birdies, an eagle and a bogey, he’s tied with McIlroy at 11-under.

Justin Thomas (+450)

Two weeks after winning the PGA Championship, the 29-year-old pro finds himself in the final pairing with a chance for his 16th tour title. Sagarin’s No. 3 ranked golfer fired a 7-under 63 Saturday to go with his 69-69 rounds and he’ll start 2 strokes back of the leaders. He opened at +900.

RBC Canadian Open – In the hunt

Before the final group tees off at 12:51 p.m. ET, here are 3 players to watch as they try to chase down the leader.

Sam Burns (+650): Starts 2 shots back at 9-under after rounds of 67-69-65. The 19th-ranked player, who opened at +1300, is seeking his second straight tour title after winning 2 weeks ago in a playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge – he didn’t play last week at the Memorial.

Alex Smalley (+1500): Three straight 3-under 67s has the 101st ranked golfer in contention for his 1st career title. He opened at +10000.

Wyndham Clark (+2000): Has rounds of 63-70-68 and starts 2 shots back at 9-under. The 203rd-ranked golfer opened at +20000.

RBC Canadian Open – Props update

Before the tournament started, we mentioned a few prop bets worth considering a play on. Let’s take a look at 2 of them.

Shane Lowry (+185 to make top 10): The 10th-ranked golfer is tied for 15th at 5-under after rounds of 67-69-69.

Ryan Armour (+425 to make top 20): The 208th-ranked golfer is tied for 19th at 4-under after rounds of 72-66-68.

Golfweek:

