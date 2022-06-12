ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

There’s a 3-Way Tie After the First Day of the Bordas and Bordas Classic

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Before jumping to the championship scoring, Wheeling Park’s Campbell Koegler picked up a hole and one in the junior circuit on Crispin’s Hole 2 on a Par 3. How about that?!

Bryan Myers has won the event twice and captured the most recent Kalkreuth title. He shot a 64 and will tee off at 1:20 PM Sunday.

Ryan Bilby, the Marshall University golfer, is tied at 64. His tee time is also 1:20 PM on Sunday.

The defending champion and former West Liberty golfer Howie Peterson is also tied at the top at 64. He tees off at 12:50 PM Sunday.

Joey Seabright is another 2 time champion and the current Linsly golf coach. He is just one stroke back and shot a 65 on the day.

Also something pretty nifty; George Templin converted an Eagle and his playing parter Mike Wetzel; a Birdie, on hole 16.

“I didn’t really make much. I had a lot of putts within 6 feet for birdie and lot of putts that could’ve fell from the outside of ten feet, but, can’t complain much shooting 64, you know?,” Ryan Bilby said.

WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park Pool and day camp closed

Wheeling Park and the day camp will be closed on Tuesday and until further notice due to Monday’s storms. Wheeling Park says they currently do not have power and the entrance into the park is blocked because of downed trees. The Park will let the public know once the situation changes. Stick with 7News for […]
WHEELING, WV
