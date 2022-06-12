ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-11 22:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Oglala...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Eaton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Berrien; Branch; Calhoun; Cass; Eaton; Hillsdale; Ingham; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Ottawa; St. Joseph; Van Buren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 356 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGAN BARRY BERRIEN BRANCH CALHOUN CASS EATON HILLSDALE INGHAM JACKSON KALAMAZOO OTTAWA ST. JOSEPH VAN BUREN
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Jackson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rabun County in northeastern Georgia Southwestern Transylvania County in western North Carolina South central Jackson County in western North Carolina Western Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 630 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Walhalla, or 4 miles northwest of Salem, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Seneca, Walhalla, Westminster, Cashiers, Salem, Lake Keowee, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Gorges State Park and Keowee Toxaway State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter TORNADO WATCH 357 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE JASPER LAKE NEWTON PORTER
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hall, Lumpkin, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Hall; Lumpkin; White The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lumpkin County in north central Georgia Southern White County in northeastern Georgia Northern Hall County in north central Georgia * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1158 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Garland, or near Dahlonega, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Dahlonega, Cleveland, Lula, Clermont, Murrayville, Camp Coleman Lake, Auraria, Garland, Leaf and Mossy Creek. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HALL COUNTY, GA
State
South Dakota State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bamberg; Calhoun; Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Calhoun County in central South Carolina Northwestern Bamberg County in central South Carolina Northwestern Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 1130 AM EDT. * At 1058 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest of Edisto Gardens, or 14 miles northwest of Orangeburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Denmark, Brookdale, Orangeburg County Airport, Claflin College, Edisto Gardens, South Carolina State University, North, Neeses, Norway, Cordova, Livingston, Cope, Wilkinson Heights, Prince of Orange Mall and Edisto. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Allen, De Kalb, Elkhart, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Elkhart; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben; Whitley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 100 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to midnight EDT Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allen, De Kalb, Elkhart, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Elkhart; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 356 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEN DE KALB ELKHART KOSCIUSKO LAGRANGE LA PORTE MARSHALL NOBLE ST. JOSEPH STARKE STEUBEN WHITLEY
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coshocton, Guernsey, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Coshocton; Guernsey; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...In Ohio, Coshocton, Guernsey, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas Counties. In West Virginia, Wetzel County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
#Severe Weather#South Wind#Lakota People#West Wind#Mdt Expires#Southern Haakon#Pennington
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Huron, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huron; Wayne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Ohio and northeast Ohio, including the following counties, in north central Ohio, Ashland, Huron, Lorain and Richland. In northeast Ohio, Medina and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Wooster, Ashland, Ontario, Lodi, Loudonville, New London, Shreve, West Salem, Hayesville, Savannah, Polk, Sullivan, Perrysville, Lucas, Jeromesville, Bailey Lakes, Burbank, Congress and Rochester. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HURON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Preston, Wetzel by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Preston; Wetzel The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Monongalia County in northern West Virginia Wetzel County in northern West Virginia Southwestern Preston County in northeastern West Virginia Marshall County in northern West Virginia Marion County in northern West Virginia * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 926 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pine Grove, or 13 miles east of New Martinsville, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Fairmont, Mannington, Pleasant Valley, Barrackville, Monongah, Pine Grove, Jacksonburg, Farmington, Worthington, Smithfield, Reader, and Folsom. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARION COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall; Pennington; Polk The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Southern Kittson County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Northeastern Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Walsh County in northeastern North Dakota Southeastern Pembina County in northeastern North Dakota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 730 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mapes to near Kempton to near Portland, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Larimore around 735 AM CDT. Arvilla and Holmes around 740 AM CDT. Thompson, Whitman and Mekinock around 745 AM CDT. Merrifield, Grand Forks and Bygland around 750 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lankin, East Grand Forks and Mallory. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 127 and 207. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Campbell, Franklin, Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 13:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Campbell; Franklin; Halifax; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Campbell County in central Virginia Northern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia Northwestern Halifax County in south central Virginia South central Bedford County in south central Virginia East central Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 126 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rustburg to near Altavista to near Moneta, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Chatham Gretna Brookneal Huddleston and Moneta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Wright The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wright County in north central Iowa Northwestern Franklin County in north central Iowa Hancock County in north central Iowa Northeastern Humboldt County in north central Iowa Southwestern Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 803 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northwest of Clarion, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kanawha around 820 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Goodell, Eagle Lake, Klemme, Duncan, Eagle Lake State Park and Garner. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 177 and 181. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Marinette, Oconto by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marinette; Oconto THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHERN MARINETTE AND CENTRAL OCONTO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Green Bay.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Pope; Saline; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110 degrees Monday afternoon, and around 105 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index values were around 110 degrees Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 70s to around 80. With three more days with maximum afternoon heat index values at least 105 degrees, this will result in dangerous conditions.
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Berkeley; Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester; Hampton; Jasper SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 367 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLENDALE BEAUFORT BERKELEY CHARLESTON COLLETON DORCHESTER HAMPTON JASPER
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Leavenworth; Wyandotte THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WYANDOTTE LEAVENWORTH AND CENTRAL PLATTE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Chambers; Randolph Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Randolph and central Chambers Counties through 745 PM CDT At 701 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Centralhatchee to near Lagrange. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Valley, Lanett, Roanoke, Wedowee, Stroud, La Fayette, Lakeview, Five Points, Cusseta, Post Oak Forks, Denson, River View, Amity Park, Standing Rock, Welch, Buffalo, Chambers County Lake, Fredonia, Veasey Creek Park and Huguley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 04:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon and evening heat index values 100 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT / 11 PM CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices will again rise to dangerous levels from around noon to 8 PM EDT/ 11 AM to 7 PM CDT. Full sun will make it feel even hotter. There will not be much relief for those without air conditioning or electrical power through to tonight.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Caldwell; Calloway; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Union; Webster EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 115 this afternoon and Tuesday, and up to 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid 70s to around 80, providing little relief.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY

