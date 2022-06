Ronda Rousey has nothing but respect for Gina Carano and would return for that fight. Ronda Rousey helped put women's MMA on the map. But she credits her interest in fighting to Gina Carano. Because of this, Gina is still the one person that Rondo would return to MMA to fight. She tells Kurt Angle as much on the most recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO