Covington residents should set trash and recycling carts out the night before collection days as Rumpke Waste & Recycling adjusts pickup schedule on brutally hot days. Starting Wednesday, garbage trucks may be driving down Covington streets an hour earlier than usual. In an effort to protect workers at Rumpke from heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion, the City of Covington has agreed to let Rumpke begin residential and commercial collection at 6 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. on certain days.

1 DAY AGO