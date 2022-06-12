Several gather for balloon release in honor of the victims of the Uvalde shooting

EL PASO, Texas– Dozens gathered at Nations Tobin Park Saturday to honor those lives lost during the Uvalde shooting.

Organizer, Johnny McGrue, said he has been planning this for almost two weeks and is expecting about 10 car and truck clubs to come together to support the cause.

“Parents are losing their kids, especially at a shooting that a sick person with no heart decided to go take some children lives away and parents right now they are in pain, so I decided to bring the community of El Paso, the whole trucks and car scenes here to show Uvalde,Texas that El Paso has their support,” said McGrue.

The sounds of drums filled the air as people gathered to watch a traditional religious dance and hear from a priest.

Twenty-one balloons were let go into the sky, as people held each other close and lit candles in their memory.

Organizer, Stephanie Miranda, said the Borderland has a special connection to the tragedy and feels their pain.

“Three years ago we did go through a tragedy like that and now that we see that Uvalde is going through it the same way we did, we kind of know more or less how they are feeling so now we’re El Paso strong so we have to support them in their Uvalde strong,” said Miranda.

